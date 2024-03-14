VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 14: Bollywood's drama queen and item girl Rakhi Sawant has invited you all to her wedding night. Don't be surprised, this matter is completely filmy. Rakhi Sawant, who often gives bold statements, will now be seen as Rakhi Sawant in a film "Welcome Wedding". Yes, this is the first time that she will not be seen as a character but as Rakhi Sawant. There is going to be double fun in this film, you will know when you watch the teaser or trailer. The film is releasing in theaters on March 29th. At the end of its trailer, Rakhi Sawant says that you should come to my wedding and honeymoon also.

The trailer and songs of the film are making waves as soon as it is launched. Lakhs of people are getting entertained by Rakhi Sawant's spicy drama. Its teaser, trailer and songs released by Ultra Music are creating a lot of buzz and getting millions of views.

Vikas Prasad film's & Saakshat entertainment's Presents the Hindi film "Welcome Wedding" directed by Aanand Raut. The producers of the film are Vikas C Naik and Chandeshwar Prasad, Co Producer Aanand Raut production's, Creative producer Yashasvi Raut while Ramkumar Pal is the presenter. The teaser of the film and its songs are making waves on YouTube. This film is also being discussed warmly on social media. You can enjoy its trailer and songs on Ultra Music.

Rakhi Sawant, Darshan Jariwala, Rajpal Yadav, Arun Bakshi, Raju Kher, Sahil Kohli, Komal Jha and Farida Dadi will be seen in the cast of the film. The film's music composer is Raaj Ashoo, singer Javed Ali, Palak Muchchhal, Antra Mitra, Mamta Sharma, Nakkash Aziz, Ritu Pathak, Ruchi Kajal, Anong Singpho, writer Sachindra Sharmaa, choreographer Sanjeev Sharma and Santosh Palwankar, Dop Naren A Gedia, creative head Divyanchal Tyagi. The film is being distributed by Iamplex Digital Theatrical Distribution.

Rajpal Yadav told that this is a family film which also has comedy and drama, which the audience will like very much. I have a great role in this film which will make the audience laugh a lot. Director Aanand Raut said that this is a family comedy drama which people of every class and age would like to watch. The marriage has been shown in a special style in the film and good chemistry of the actors is going to be seen in it.

