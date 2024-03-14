Goa will be facing Bengaluru in the Indian Super League this evening with the Gaurs looking to consolidate their position in the top four. The team has managed 33 points from 18 games so far sitting at the fourth spot. They have two draws and a win in their last three matches which is a decent return considering they had a slump in form a few weeks ago. Opponents Bengaluru are fighting hard to bounce back in the league. They have had a below-par outing this season and a win this evening could help them climb as high as sixth, which looked unlikely for them once. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Continues Winning Streak With 4-3 Victory Against Kerala Blasters in Thrilling Encounter.

Noah Sadaoui was brilliant once again for Goa in their previous game against Punjab. The forward can take up various spots in the attacking third and create trouble for the opposition backline. Carl McHugh and Raynier Fernandes will slot in midfield with Brandon Fernandes cutting inside from the left flank.

Javi Hernandez came up with a late goal for Bengaluru, as they got the better of Kerala Blasters. Sunil Chettri remains the first-choice striker for the visitors while Ryan Williams and Sivasakthi Narayanan occupy the spot on the wings. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the goal should expect a busy day at work. ISL 2023–24: Punjab FC, FC Goa Play Out Thrilling 3–3 Draw, Gaurs Secure Playoffs Spot.

When Is FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

FC Goa will face Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, March 14. The FCG vs BFC match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will livestream the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally.

