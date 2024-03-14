New Delhi, March 14: Vivo is expected to launch its, latest smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro soon. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be a foldable smartphone, which is expected to come in the premium segment. The upcoming X Fold 3 Pro is anticipated to have the latest technology and features for its users.

As per a report of Gizmochina, key details of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, such as camera samples, have been leaked, providing a glimpse into what can be expected from the upcoming smartphone from Vivo. According to the rumours, the smartphone AnTuTu benchmark scores have appeared, indicating that it may perform well. AnTuTu listing showcases the phone's capabilities. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to launch on March 27. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price in India Revealed; Check Availability, Features and Specifications of New Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Camera Details, Specifications, and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is rumoured to feature an advanced camera system, which might include a 50MP OV50H OmniVision primary sensor with an f/1.68 aperture and a 23mm equivalent focal length. The X Fold 3 Pro is expected to feature a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, f/2.57 aperture and a 70mm focal length. Dell Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop Launched in India; Check Price, Processor, GPU and Other Details.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will likely include a 6.53-inch OLED cover display and an 8.03-inch foldable OLED screen with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners. The X Fold 3 Pro is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The top variant of the smartphone might offer 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The smartphone is anticipated to run on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is also rumoured to feature dual speakers and IR blaster and might support 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

