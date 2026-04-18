PNN

New Delhi [India], April 18: Rathi Steel and Power Limited (RSPL), a premier special steel manufacturer in the National Capital Region, proudly announces that it has been awarded the GreenPro ecolabel certification by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for its Rathi Powertech brand of TMT rebars manufactured at its Ghaziabad Unit. This significant milestone establishes RSPL's commitment towards a sustainable and green future.

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The GreenPro certification, a Type-1 Ecolabel, specifically covers the Fe 550 Grade of TMT Rebars produced at RSPL's state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad. The CII GreenPro Certification serves as a transformative benchmark for RSPL, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable manufacturing and environmental stewardship. For users and designers, the benefits are equally significant. RSPL's certified products provide essential credits for National and International Green Building certifications (like LEED or IGBC) while ensuring a toxic-free environment for end-users. Furthermore, for structural designers, the certification guarantees high quality, durable steel that streamlines the due diligence process, ensures cost effectiveness, and accelerates the pace of construction. Ultimately, GreenPro aligns RSPL with global sustainability standards, delivering value to the planet and our stakeholders alike.

RSPL's achievement aligns closely with the industry's shift towards "Green Steel" and reducing overall carbon footprints. Since its inception, the company has consistently upgraded its manufacturing facilities to support environmentally friendly industrial practices.

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Commenting on the Development, Mr. Udit Rathi, Promoter at Rathi Steel and Power Limited said, "Achieving the GreenPro certification is a powerful validation of our unwavering commitment to sustainability and the future of green steel, We have continuously invested in upgrading our facilities to ensure that our operations and products are environmentally responsible and sustainable. This is a proud moment for our entire team. This milestone is even more important, as it extends benefits to our customers in terms of green certification compliances, branding etc."

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