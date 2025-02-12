NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 12: Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, one of India's leading integrated power companies, today shared his ambitious vision to achieve a 5 GW energy portfolio over the next three years. This growth strategy emphasizes renewable and transitional energy, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation in the evolving energy landscape.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The planned expansion aligns with India's national goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and underscores Hindustan Power's role as a key contributor to the country's clean energy transition. The company aims to create a balanced portfolio by leveraging cutting-edge technology and driving impactful growth in both renewable and transitional energy generation.

Sharing his vision, Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, said, "The global energy sector is undergoing a transformational shift, and India stands at the forefront of this change. Hindustan Power is dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions while ensuring energy security and economic growth. Our vision of achieving a 5 GW portfolio is proof of our commitment to building a cleaner and more resilient energy future."

Also Read | Is India vs England 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Hindustan Power's extensive expertise spans both domestic and international markets, having successfully executed projects in India and in countries such as Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US. The company's integrated approach combines innovation with sustainability, positioning it as a leader in driving the global energy transition.

India's commitment to reducing its reliance on fossil fuels and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 has created a fertile environment for public-private partnerships in the energy sector. Hindustan Power's strategic expansion plan showcases the critical role of the private sector in supporting national climate goals and fostering sustainable economic growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)