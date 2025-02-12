IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India and England national cricket teams will clash in the third and final match of the three-ODI series, with the hosts already notched up a 2-0 unassailable lead. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI, which is a dead rubber match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will begin at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG 3rd ODI match DD Sports live streaming viewing option details can scroll down for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 ODI series in India but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph for Young Fan, Team India Captain Shows Nice Gesture By Engaging in Friendly Conversation With Him Alongside Rishabh Pant and Other Cricketers (Watch Video).

Having gained a 2-0 unassailable lead, India might have a new-look XI with players, who were benched in the earlier encounters getting much-needed match practice ahead of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With Rohit Sharma coming back into form in the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Team India would hope that Virat Kohli also finds his touch, and heads into 2025 with runs under his belt. Jasprit Bumrah Officially Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Harshit Rana Replaces Senior Bowler in Indian Squad.

Is IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of the IND vs ENG ODI match.

