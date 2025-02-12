Mumbai, February 12: Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery remains one of the most anticipated and popular lottery schemes in Assam. The lottery has captivated the local population, offering players a chance to win big with daily lucky draws. Today, February 12, 2025, the Bodoland Lottery Result will be officially declared, with the winners' list and ticket numbers available at key intervals throughout the day. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) will be announced at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM.

For those eagerly awaiting the results, the Bodoland Lottery Result is available online on the official website, bodolotteries.com, in a convenient PDF format. Skip the ad-filled websites! Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format for Wednesday, February 12, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. Stay updated and check the official website for timely announcements and further details on the winning ticket numbers. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared three times a day: at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Players can check the results on the official Bodoland Lottery website, bodolotteries.com, where the winners' list and ticket numbers are available in PDF format. Apart from the Bodoland Lottery, other popular lotteries played in Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. To make it easier for participants, here is the direct link to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format and download the winners' list and ticket numbers for today’s draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In India, lotteries are legally operated in at least 13 states, with each state offering a variety of lottery schemes to provide entertainment and a chance to win large prizes. While lotteries can be a source of excitement, it is important to approach them with caution. LatestLY encourages readers to participate responsibly, keeping in mind the legal guidelines and the potential risks involved. Whether it's state-run or online lotteries, it is crucial to play within your means and understand the implications of participating in such activities.

