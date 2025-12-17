VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17: In its continued effort to simplify and elevate the in-store payment experience, Razorpay POS, the offline payments arm of the fintech major, today launched Razorpay Growth Dynamic QR (DQR), a next-generation POS device that aims to make the retail checkout experience smoother. Designed for high-volume retail stores, Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), and premium stores, Growth DQR brings deals and discounts, joining the store's rewards program, using or claiming reward points, and UPI payments onto a single, customer-facing screen that handles everything.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Fear of Being Paralysed and Bedridden After January 2025 Stabbing Incident, Says 'Lost Feeling in My Leg for a While' (Watch Video).

Staff juggle billing, reward points, discount discovery, and payments while queues build up, leading to skipped rewards journey and undiscovered offers at the checkout counter. In conversations with retailers, a consistent theme emerges around loyalty programmes not delivering their full potential. While customers do accumulate rewards, many never end up using them because redemption is either not visible or feels cumbersome at the checkout. Retailers also point to crowded counters and manual processes slowing down operations and adding avoidable strain on staff. Especially in quick-service environments, merchants often feel forced to make a trade-off at the point of payment - either move customers through quickly or take the extra moment to acknowledge loyalty - rarely able to do both seamlessly.

With a sleek and premium 10-inch dynamic display, Razorpay Growth DQR shows personalised offers and reward options in real time, alongside a Dynamic QR for UPI payments. Instead of multiple devices, standees, and manual prompts, customers see everything they need on one screen, enter their own details, and complete payment on the same device. By bringing all checkout workflows onto one intelligent, customer-facing display, Growth DQR POS devices aim to reduce errors, speed up the process, and ensure that no opportunity is missed at the last mile.

Also Read | Cashless Treatment Scheme: Road Accident Victim to Get INR 1.5 Lakh Cashless Medical Care for First 7 Days, Says Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha.

Growth DQR enables retailers to move from a "payment-only" counter to a checkout that consistently drives measurable outcomes:

* Better discovery at the counter: Real-time, personalized offers are surfaced directly on the dynamic display, instead of being buried in apps, SMSes, or post-payment scratch cards, where they are often overlooked and rarely redeemed

* Lower cost, less clutter: Replaces multiple devices with one sleek unit, reducing the cost of buying and maintaining multiple systems

* Fewer errors, smoother ops: Customers self-enter details and pay on one screen, improving accuracy and reducing queue spillover

* Faster checkout at scale: Parallel cashier and customer workflows speed up queues and serve more customers during peak hours

Commenting on the launch of Growth DQR, Rahul Kothari, Chief Operating Officer, Razorpay, said, "Anyone who has stood behind a retail counter knows how much happens in those few seconds, billing, offers, reward checks, payments, all while a queue waits. Store teams do their best, but the experience often becomes rushed, and meaningful engagement gets lost."

Kothari further added, "Razorpay Growth DQR is designed to support that frontline reality. By bringing offers, rewards, and UPI payments onto one simple, intelligent screen, we're helping businesses focus on serving customers, not managing devices. We want every checkout to feel smoother, more personal, and ultimately more rewarding, for both customers and the businesses that serve them."

With Growth DQR, Razorpay POS continues its momentum towards an efficient in-store checkout experience for India's businesses. Together with recent launches like India's first Self-healing POS devices, industry-first AI-powered Razorpay Recon to automate reconciliation for businesses, Q-Zap, a queue-busting suite for zero queues and faster checkouts, it reflects a continued focus on reliability and better customer experiences.

About Razorpay POS: Razorpay POS, the offline payments arm of Razorpay, is a comprehensive payment solution that empowers businesses to streamline their offline payment processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and enable businesses to give their customers a superior in-store checkout experience. With state-of-the-art devices like mPOS, Dynamic Soundbox, Android Smart POS, POS Mini, and Pin-on-Mobile, Razorpay POS focuses on helping businesses operate effectively. Through the acquisition of Ezetap (now Razorpay POS) in August 2022, Razorpay forayed into the world of offline payments. With this vertical, Razorpay has evolved into an omnichannel payment and banking platform for businesses that helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment and banking journey for any business.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)