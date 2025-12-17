Saif Ali Khan was left critically injured after suffering severe injuries due to a stabbing attack at his Mumbai residence in January 2025. The Bollywood actor recently opened the traumatic incident where he seriously injured his spinal cord, leading to temporary loss of sensation in his legs. However, the actor expressed a deep sense of gratitude after narrowly escaping paralysis. Saif Ali Khan Talks About Knife Attack on ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’, Reveals Son Jeh and His Nanny Were Also Injured in Stabbing Incident.

Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Knife Attack Incident

On January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence. The 54-year-old actor was stabbed six times with a knife and suffered serious injuries, with one very close to the spine. He later underwent multiple injuries to get a piece of a knife removed from his body.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif Ali Khan revisited the haunting chapter of his life and made some shocking revelations. He said, "I feel incredibly lucky and blessed to have gotten away with it the way I did, because it was very close. There was a nick to my spinal cord and it could have led to paralysis, because I had lost feeling in my leg for a while."

Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Could Have Been Bedridden Forever

Saif admitted that the possibility of being paralysed and bedridden forever continues to haunt him. He said, "The concept of being bedridden forever or paralysed is frightening and still frightens me. So I don't know if that means I have changed, but I'm appreciative that I'm healthy, and that keeps me grateful. I've always known every day is a blessing. I've always lived a certain way, knowing that it's a privilege to even go through life the way we do." Sharmila Tagore Turns 81: Sara Ali Khan Extends Birthday Wishes to Her Grandmother and Legendary Bollywood Actress in Heartfelt Social Media Post, Shares Pictures From Celebrations.

Watch Saif Ali Khan’s Interview With the Hollywood Reporter India

More About the Stabbing Incident

During the knife attack incident, the attacker entered Saif's Bandra residence intending to rob him. During the incident, the actor was left severely on the thoracic spine. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for five days before being discharged. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's directorial Haiwaan.

