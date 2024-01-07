Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, on Sunday said his conglomerate has committed to making new investments in Tamil Nadu in renewable energy and green hydrogen, and he was confident that the state government under MK Stalin will support its forthcoming initiatives.

"We shall work closely with the state government to promote sustainable development, which is necessary to save Mother Earth from the climate crisis. I am confident that the state government will support our forthcoming initiatives with viable policies," Ambani said, virtually addressing the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024.

Praising Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Reliance Industries boss said Tamil Nadu has become one of the most business-friendly states in the country.

"Therefore, I have every reason to believe it will soon become a trillion-dollar economy, which is the apt slogan of this summit," he said.

Tamil Nadu aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

Speaking about Reliance's investments in the state, Ambani said his group has opened nearly 1,300 retail stores across the state, with an investment of over Rs 25,000 crores.

"Jio has invested over Rs 35,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, bringing the fruits of digital revolution to 35 million subscribers in every town and village in the state."

In December, Jio completed the fastest rollout of 5G, anywhere in the world, Ambani said, adding that the benefit of which will also be shared by Tamil Nadu.

"In December, Jio completed the fastest roll out of 5G, anywhere in the world. This will enable Tamil Nadu to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence and other breakthrough fourth industrial revolution technologies, which will further accelerate its economy."

Reliance has partnered with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management and US-based Digital Reality to set up a state-of-the-art data centre, that will be opened next week, he announced. (ANI)

