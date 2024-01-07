Chennai, January 7: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras or IIT Madras, is expected to release the admit card for the JAM Exam 2024 by tomorrow, January 8. Candidates appearing for the IIT Joint Admission Test or IIT JAM 2024 examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of IIT Jam at jam.iitm.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2024 examination will be held on February 11 this year.

The IIT Joint Admission Test exam results are likely to be released on March 22. The IIT JAM Examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test in seven test papers, which include Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

How to Download IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024 at jam.iitm.ac.in .

. Click on the IIT JAM 2024 admit card link on the homepage.

Enter using your login details and other credentials.

Your IIT JAM 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam hall ticket thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must note that the IIT JAM 2024 test papers will comprise three objective types of questions, namely Multiple Choice questions (MCQ), Multiple Select questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

