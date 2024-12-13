SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 13: Renowned educators and co-founders of Padhle, PRanay Chouhan and Atharva Puranik, have launched their highly anticipated series Final Hustle--comprehensive Science, Mathematics, and Social Science books for Class 10 students preparing for board exams. This groundbreaking collaboration with Oswaal Books was unveiled on December 8, 2024.

Within days of launch, all three books have skyrocketed to the top three positions (#1, #2, and #4) on Amazon's overall rankings. Additionally, they have made history in the CBSE category, securing the first 3 (#1, #2, #3) positions in the top five, and showcasing their immense popularity and impact among students nationwide. In many other categories, the book was ranked #1 by Amazon. This immense popularity of the book in such a short span of time displayed the power of good content. Students showered love in thousands on the book through the inspiring launch video on Padhle's YouTube and Instagram Handles.

The book has indeed broken records, achieved great heights and love from the students from all over India. The book got so viral that it went out of stock in a very short period. PRanay and Atharva as inspired to take this book further to the next level.

Final Hustle is not just another book but a comprehensive guide crafted with the real needs of students in mind. Designed to help Class 10 students maximize their board exam performance, the book offers: Three Levels of Question Categories: Questions are meticulously divided into three probability-based categories -- Super duper Important, Super Important, and Important -- guiding students to focus on the most likely exam questions. They have also included Four Exam-Ready Sample Papers which are developed with precision, these sample papers are claimed to be the most probable questions for the board exams.

Additionally, Student-Centric Tools have been included in the book, which includes a thoughtfully designed calendar, monthly planner (December to March), and checklist to help students streamline their preparation.

Most importantly they both have given exclusive Tips featuring "Atharva or Pranay ke Funde" -- practical, easy-to-understand exam tips presented in Hinglish to resonate with students.

Pranay and Atharva's efforts reflect their shared vision to empower students across India. On the launch, Pranay Chouhan said, "Our aim with Final Hustle is to provide students with a tool that prepares them academically and supports them mentally during this crucial phase."

Atharva Puranik added, "Through this book, we've brought together years of experience and insights to give students the edge they need to excel in their board exams."

Oswaal Books, a trusted name in educational publishing, is proud to collaborate with these visionary educators. "Pranay and Atharva's Final Hustle aligns with our mission of empowering students through innovative learning resources," said Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books.

Pranay Chouhan, celebrated as a leading educator and motivator, is widely recognized for his innovative approach to addressing both academic and mental health challenges faced by teenagers. Originating his journey in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, Pranay has garnered national acclaim for his work and was honored with the prestigious Social Media Award by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Atharva Puranik, an education visionary, launched Padhle during the COVID-19 pandemic to make quality education affordable and accessible. Under his leadership, Padhle has achieved remarkable milestones, including over 1 million app downloads and 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, transforming the learning experience for lakhs of students across India.

Final Hustle is now available on Amazon and other leading platforms.

