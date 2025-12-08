PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Mumbai is gearing up for an inspiring and meaningful morning on 21st December at 5:30 AM, as the Rotary Queen City Half Marathon, organised by the Rotary Club of Bombay Queen City, returns with its second edition. With participation expected to cross 5,000 runners, the event features the 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km Run, 5 km Timed Run, and 2.5 km Fun Run -- bringing together people from all walks of life.

More than just a sporting event, this marathon stands for a powerful and compassionate mission: empowering specially abled children through education, healthcare, vocational training, and long-term skill development. The organisers aim to create opportunities for independence, dignity, and brighter futures through funds raised by the event.

A grand press conference held at Omkar 1973 in Worli ,unveiled the official finisher T-shirt, medal, and bib, in the presence of club leaders, event partners, 20+ fitness influencers, and 22+ media outlets, signalling Mumbai's growing excitement and overwhelming support for the cause.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Ajay Agrawal, Chairman, Rotary Queen City Half Marathon, shared:

"This marathon is not just a race -- it is a movement of hope. Every kilometre run by participants contributes directly to empowering specially abled children and giving them opportunities for a better tomorrow."

Adding to the vision, Club President Mr. Shyam Singhania said:

"This event is a reflection of Rotary's guiding principle -- Service Above Self. When citizens unite for a cause, extraordinary impact follows."

Further highlighting the community-driven effort, Club Secretary Mr. Hiren Gosalia added:

"Our marathon brings together people, purpose, and passion. The support we are receiving from schools, corporates, fitness groups, and families shows how deeply Mumbai connects with this cause."

One of the most special aspects of the marathon is its inclusive format, welcoming elite runners, corporate teams, senior citizens, families, first-time runners, schoolchildren, and specially abled participants. Through partnerships with NGOs and educational institutions, the organisers are encouraging schools to send their students, ensuring the event becomes one of Mumbai's most impactful community initiatives.

The event has gathered massive momentum, thanks to strong visibility across social media, running communities, fitness clubs, and corporate wellness groups. Influencers and public supporters are helping spread the message that running can be a powerful tool to uplift lives and support vulnerable communities.

With meticulous planning, safety protocols, and community engagement at the forefront, the Rotary Queen City Half Marathon aims to deliver a memorable and meaningful experience. As the city prepares to run with purpose, the event promises to reinforce a simple yet powerful belief: when Mumbai runs together, it lifts lives together.

Registrations are open.

Razorpay Link: https://rzp.io/rzp/rotaryqueencitymarathon2025

