Remember how Bobby Deol got his viral reel moment with his intro scene dancing to "Jamal Kudu" in Animal? Now Akshaye Khanna has gotten his own dance reel moment with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the new Hindi movie that is making waves at the box office and on social media. The scene where Akshaye’s character is seen dancing to "FA9LA" is going viral on social media after the makers posted the official media through their handles. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller.

The moment in the film comes when Rehman Dacait (Akshaye Khanna) goes to visit the Baloch chief for an arms assignment, and he is given a grand welcome by the locals there with a song-and-dance performance, with the song being "FA9LA" played. Actors Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandor, who plays Rehman’s younger brother Uzair, are also part of the scene.

Watch the Scene Here:

All You Need to Know About 'FA9LA'

"FA9LA" is a 2024 Arabic song performed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, who has written and performed the track, while DJ Outlaw has produced it.

Watch the OG Song Here:

Here are the lyrics and what they translate to.

Original:

"Ya Akhi Dus Dus ‘Indi Khosh Faslah

Ya Akhi Tfuz Tfuz Wallah Khosh Raqsah

Ya Akhi Dus Dus ‘Indi Khosh Faslah

Ya Akhi Tfuz Tfuz Wallah Khosh Raqsah"

English:

"Oh brother, step on it, step on it, I’m in such a crazy mood ('Fasla').

Oh brother, it wins, it wins, I swear it’s such a good dance.

Oh brother, step on it, step on it, I’m in such a crazy mood.

Oh brother, it wins, it wins, I swear it’s such a good dance."

Original:

"Indi Lak Raqsa Qawiyyah Ya Al-Habib

Isma Sabuhah Khatbaha Nasib

Midd Yidak Jannak B’ta‘Teeha Kaff

W-Hazz Jitfik Heel Khallak Shadeed

A‘Tini Raqset Il-Fareesah

Zid ‘Alaiha Shway ‘Indi Bizah

Haqq Il-Muhtarr Elli Na‘Rifah Siydah

Ayal Sweeli Raqsa Biya Jip Li Wahid Karak Yalla

Yaba Tigg Sayyara B’il-Yis Yalla

Yalla Sweeli Raqsa Thaniya

Raqset Il-Batriq Walla 6-8"

English:

"I have a strong dance for you, my bro.

Its name is Sabooha, destiny itself proposed to her.

Stretch your hand next to you and give it a slap.

And shake your shoulder like this, making it intense.

Give me the prey dance.

Add a little extra, I have got money to pay

For the special lady we know.

Then do a dance for me and bring me a karak tea, come on!

Dad, get a car, let’s go!

Come on, do another dance for me

The Patriarch’s dance or the 6-8 rhythm dance."

Original:

"7ilu 7ilu Zin Makanuh 7ilu

Al-Decoration Maluh 7ilu

Suli Raqsat Al-Marshmello

Rib3na Hafwah Kulluh Kamil Kluh

Rafeejik Tayih Jutfuh Kan Yahzuh Hez

Yay Min Zam Awwal Layl

Ambiyah Shufih 3aboodi Yudah

Li’annah I7na Shaylin Hal-Layla Yiba Shil

Aqool 3tini Raqsa Tqalli Sarni

Aqool 3tini Raqsa Akl Matay

Swili Raqsa

Hello Goodbye

Zidli Shukr Waid W Ana Ashrab Shay"

English:

"So sweet, so beautiful is this place.

The decoration itself is lovely too.

Do the marshmallow dance for me.

Our Lord, He made everything perfect.

Your friend is lost, his shoulder was shaking.

From long ago, the first night

Hey, look! Abboudi is calling out!

Because we’re carrying this night, come on, let’s go

I say, dance for me, it makes me happy!

I say, dance for me, eat sweets!

I say, dance for me, hello and goodbye!

Add lots of sugar, and I drink tea!"

Original:

"Ya Akhi Dus Dus ‘Indi Khosh Faslah

Ya Akhi Tfuz Tfuz Wallah Khosh Raqsah

Ya Akhi Dus Dus ‘Indi Khosh Faslah

Ya Akhi Tfuz Tfuz Wallah Khosh Raqsah"

English:

"Bro, go hard, go hard, I’ve got an awesome beat drop!

Bro, you’ll win, you’ll win, I swear it’s an amazing dance!

Bro, go hard, go hard, I’ve got an awesome beat drop!

Bro, you’ll win, you’ll win, I swear it’s an amazing dance!"

Parallels With Animal’s 'Jamal Kudu'

It is hard not to notice the parallels Dhurandhar’s dance moment has with Animal’s "Jamal Kudu" scene. Animal Song 'Jamalo Jamalo' aka 'Jamal Kudu': From Origin to Lyrics, Know All About Track Played During Bobby Deol's Abrar Entry Scene That's a Rage on Instagram Reels.

Animal 'Jamal Kudu' Scene:

Even though this moment is not the intro scene of the villain in Dhurandhar, both scenes are picturised keeping the main villain in the spotlight and have them dance to the beats. Both songs come from the Middle East, and they have both gained more popularity from being included in Hindi films. Furthermore, both Animal and Dhurandhar have divided the audience with their controversial content while rocking the box office.

