New Delhi [India], December 15: Indian homes are going through a big shift. People today don't just want basic taps, sinks or bathroom fittings -- they want products that look good, last long, and make everyday use easier. And most importantly, they now want the convenience of shopping from home.

Ruhe is positioning itself as a digital-first brand during this change, which means that the entire shopping process, from product discovery to delivery, is done online. This has not been the case in the category of kitchen and bathroom fittings where retail outlets and physical showrooms were the main sales sources.

The Spark Behind the Brand

The journey began when Kapil Gupta -- a first-generation entrepreneur and Computer Science graduate from the University of Southern California -- moved back to India after working at SAP Labs in the USA.

While renovating his home, he faced the same issues most buyers still deal with: confusing pricing, limited access to premium-quality products, and a long chain of distributors between the brand and the customer. It didn't make sense.

Why Go Digital?

For years, products like faucets, sinks, and shower panels were seen as "offline-only" purchases. The industry relied heavily on dealer networks, and most people didn't trust online buying for home improvement.

Ruhe didn't see this as a limitation, instead saw this as a gap waiting to be filled.

And today, Ruhe stands as India's largest digital brand for kitchen and bathroom fittings, proving that online buying in this category isn't just possible -- it's the new norm.

Ruhe's Growth Story: From Start-up to Leading Digital Brand

Ruhe began operations in 2020 with a clear mission -- to bring premium kitchen and bathroom fittings to Indian homes via a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model.

In just a few years, the brand has built a robust product catalogue and market presence. Ruhe today offers a wide array of fixtures, including faucets, sinks, sanitaryware, shower systems, and kitchen fittings -- positioning itself as one of the largest brands in the organised bath & kitchen fittings segment.

By 2022 the company had already achieved a notable milestone: around ₹ 40 crore annual turnover -- a significant achievement for a fully bootstrapped startup.

To reinforce its digital-first identity while maintaining tactile experience for customers, Ruhe has expanded beyond pure online sales. The brand has launched exclusive "experience centres" and brand outlets across major cities in India. These centres allow customers to physically see and test products before ordering, bridging the gap between online convenience and in-store experience.

Showcasing Strength at ACETECH

As part of its journey, Ruhe participates in ACETECH, one of India's leading exhibitions for architecture, building materials, and interior solutions. The event gave architects, interior designers, builders, and homeowners a chance to experience the brand up close.

Ruhe showcased an extensive product range at the event -- including faucets, sinks, bathroom fittings, drains, wash basins, and kitchen accessories -- giving visitors a first-hand experience of the build, finish, and design behind the products.

The brand's presence sparked strong conversations around digital accessibility and the future of online-first buying in this category. The highlight of the participation was Ruhe winning the Jury Award at ACETECH Mumbai 2025, a recognition that reflected both product innovation and customer-focused thinking.

Why "Digital-First" Matters

Buying taps, sinks or bathroom fittings used to mean visiting multiple stores, checking catalogues, negotiating pricing, and arranging delivery separately. This process was slow and complicated.

Today, with rising smartphone and internet penetration, plus comfort with e-commerce, consumers are shifting online. The broader Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow significantly in coming years -- both in size and in the variety of categories covered.

By adopting a digital-first model, Ruhe aims to:

* Provide a seamless online browsing and selection experience, with clear product specifications, images and pricing;

* Offer nationwide availability and coverage, extending beyond metros to smaller cities;

* Facilitate transparent pricing and honest product information;

* Simplify ordering, delivery and after-sales support;

* Reduce friction from the offline showroom model, helping homeowners skip multiple store visits and complex logistics.

How This Model Is Changing the Industry

The kitchen and bathroom fittings market in India has mostly worked through offline distribution. Customers visit dealers, compare limited options, and rely on seller suggestions.

Ruhe's digital-first model challenges this routine by:

* Giving customers control and information

* Offering a wider range of products online

* Making the buying process convenient and direct

* Creating a consistent experience across locations

This approach also supports the growing trend of online research before buying practically anything, including home fixtures.

India's kitchen and bathroom fittings market is evolving, and buyer expectations are rising. People now look for better quality, trusted brands, and a smooth, transparent buying journey. Ruhe is meeting this shift by adopting a strong digital-first approach and focusing heavily on customer experience.

