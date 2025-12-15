Mumbai, December 15: The Shillong Teer is back with its much-anticipated results today, Monday, December 15, 2025. Archery enthusiasts and players across Meghalaya are closely watching for the latest Shillong Teer Results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game draws large crowds who place bets on numbers from 0 to 99. Players eagerly await the winning numbers, which are determined by the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. For live updates, participants can check the Shillong Teer result online today.

Today's Shillong Teer Result Chart, including Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes, is now available for enthusiasts who want to track their predictions. The results for Monday, December 15, 2025, can be viewed on platforms such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery that combines skill and excitement, making it one of Meghalaya's most-loved games. Whether you play Shillong Morning Teer or Juwai Ladrymbai, today's results are sure to keep participants on the edge of their seats. Stay updated with the live Shillong Teer Results and check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Participants can check the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 online through websites. The results are announced shortly after the archery rounds conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later in the day. To view today's outcomes, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for December 15, 2025" on popular platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The websites provide live updates of the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can also check Shillong Teer Results below to see the full Shillong Teer Result Chart and verify their predictions for both rounds.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played in Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Players place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round, with the winning numbers determined by these final two digits. The game is conducted from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays, at the Polo Ground in Shillong and other venues like Khanapara and Jowai.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it a regulated and culturally significant lottery in the state. Participants can enjoy the excitement of predicting numbers while following the traditional archery format that has made Shillong Teer a popular game across Meghalaya.

