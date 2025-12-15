Kolkata, December 15: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, which is also popularly known as the Kolkata FF Result, for December 15, 2025, will be declared today by the local authorities in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. The players who have participated by purchasing the lottery tickets can check the live winning numbers on several websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery has become a popular game among city residents, attracting wide participation throughout the week. Scroll down to see the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for December 15.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery operates much like the traditional Satta Matka game. It takes place in several rounds called “bazis,” with results announced at fixed intervals during the day. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 15 to stay updated with the most recent winning numbers. The Kolkata FF Result will be released over eight rounds, each held every 90 minutes, beginning at 10 AM. Kolkata Fatafat Result, December 14, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for December 15, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

In the Kolkata Fatafat lottery results that are announced throughout the day, after every “bazi,” participants can verify their chosen numbers and follow the live results on various online platforms. Although state-run lotteries are permitted by law, betting activities may sometimes lead to legal issues and should therefore be approached with caution. Hence, LatestLY advises players to engage in such games responsibly. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Additionally, gambling carries significant financial risks, as players often end up losing more money than they win. Hence, individuals are encouraged to participate responsibly and remain mindful of both the legal and financial implications involved.

