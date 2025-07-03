BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 3: NOVA, the venture capital arm of the Saint-Gobain Group, hosted "Innovation360 Day" spotlighting the power of partnerships with the start-up community with a focus on light and sustainable construction. The event brought together start-ups and industry leaders to explore new frontiers in construction technology and sustainability.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch Expected in September 2025: Check Rumoured Details of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features.

With a robust presence across 36 industrial sites and 85 manufacturing plants, Saint-Gobain has been developing light and sustainable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Indian construction market. The Group enhances well-being in living spaces through a comprehensive range of solutions that include drywall gypsum partition boards, high-performance glazing, acoustic ceilings, insulation, bespoke design solutions for residential and commercial spaces, and a wide range of construction chemicals--from waterproofing and tile adhesives to concrete admixtures and sealants--all developed and manufactured locally to serve the Indian market.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar N., Senior Vice President and CEO - Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific and India Region, said, "Saint-Gobain has a unique position in India with its state-of-the-art plants and an innovation centre to develop solutions specific to the Indian customers. This event presents an opportunity for us to engage in purposeful connections and establish partnerships with the startup ecosystem. This will enable us to shape the Indian construction market with futuristic solutions that are sustainable while accelerating innovation."

Also Read | Who Is Soham Parekh, Indian Techie Accused of Duping Multiple Companies? What’s His Reaction to Allegations of Moonlighting?.

Highlights of the day-long event included a panel on accelerating green building material innovation in India, and a showcase of Saint-Gobain's Open Innovation Program milestones. A report in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity's Terwilliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter, Villgro and Terrarium was launched at the event. It summarized the outcomes of a series of Focus Group Discussions held with representatives from industry, startups, government, academia, and research institutions across five cities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)