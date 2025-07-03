New Delhi, July 3: Apple is preparing to introduce its iPhone 17 series in September 2025, as rumours pointing to a launch event between September 8 and 10. Reports suggest the lineup may include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the previous Plus model, potentially becoming Apple’s slimmest device ever.

The iPhone 17 Air could measure 5.5mm in thickness, and to achieve this, Apple might remove the USB-C port and simplify internal components, possibly reducing the phone’s weight as well. The entire iPhone 17 series is rumoured to feature new chipsets, enhanced cameras, and improved displays. Some models may include an advanced cooling system to manage heat efficiently. Additionally, faster wireless charging capability is also expected. OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Reno 14 Series Launched in India.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to debut with a price close to INR 1,64,900. The iPhone 17 Pro could be priced around INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Air may cost approximately INR 99,900. Additionally, the standard iPhone 17 model is likely to be available for about INR 89,900.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to come with the iOS 26 operating system, which features the Liquid Glass UI. A 24MP front camera is likely to be included across the lineup, while the rear camera setups are said to vary, ranging from dual lenses on the iPhone 17, a single 48MP sensor on the iPhone 17 Air, and triple 48MP cameras on Pro models. OPPO Reno 14 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Reno 14 Series Launched in India.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to feature 6.3-inch displays, while the iPhone 17 Air may come with a 6.6-inch screen, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could include a 6.9-inch display. The Pro and Pro Max are likely to run on Apple’s A19 Pro chip, while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air might include either the A19 or the previous A18 processor. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to debut with Apple’s in-house C1 modem, and the Pro models may introduce a new vapour chamber cooling system. The iPhone 17 series could also support 50W wireless charging through new MagSafe chargers.

