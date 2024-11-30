NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited, one of the key manufacturers of electric resistance welded ("ERW") steel pipes and structural tubes (hollow section) in India in terms of the installed capacity as of March 31, 2024 (Source: CRISIL Report), has participated in METEC India 2024 - one of the premier regional events for the metal industry happening from November 27 to November 29, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, India.

SAMBHV Steel Tubes Limited showcased its wide range of products at the exhibition, including Mild steel coils, Stainless steel coils, GP coils, steel door frames, ERW Pipes and Tubes, Pre-Galvanised (GP) pipes, CRFH Pipes. The company has designed an engaging and visually striking stall at the event, providing an immersive experience for visitors to explore its product range and innovative capabilities. The company has a single-location backward-integrated manufacturing facility for ERW steel pipes and tubes, spanning the entire value chain--from raw materials to finished products.

Commenting on the company's participation at the exhibition, Vikas Goyal, CEO & MD Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited, said, "METEC India provided us with a platform to explore the advancements in the global market and engage directly with customers and suppliers for strategic discussion and negotiations. The event has opened up opportunities to connect, engage in meaningful dialogue, and drive business growth. A well-curated program featuring exhibition showcases, competitions, technical conferences, and live demonstrations has created a dynamic environment that fosters networking and collaboration."

METEC India serves as a platform for the metal industry in Maharashtra, offering opportunities to explore global market trends and engage directly with suppliers and customers for strategic negotiations. The exhibition features exhibitors from various countries, showcasing innovations and expertise. Attracting visitors from diverse industries, including cable and wire manufacturing, automotive components, electrical, construction, equipment manufacturing, amongst others. METEC India serves as a vibrant hub for professionals to connect, share insights, and seize new opportunities across multiple sectors. The return of the international exhibition and conference to Mumbai after two years was eagerly awaited by the Indian metal industry.

The Exhibition offered a diverse and enriching experience each day. Day 1 featured the Tube India conference, co-organised by International Tube Association (India Chapter), focusing on "Emerging Opportunities for a Sustainable Future in the Tube & Pipe Industries." Day 2 featured Wire India hosting a technical conference, co-organised by Steel & Metallurgy, addressing "Process Innovation & Application Initiatives towards a Clean, Green, and Efficient Wire & Cable Industry in India." Day 3 delved into "VISION 2047 - 500 MT Steel Production - Initiative Towards Decarbonisation in the Indian Steel Industry," showcasing incremental growth over the years.

METEC India 2024 has given a wonderful opportunity to the company for showcasing its products to an audience from various countries.

According to CRISIL Report, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited is the only company in India with a single location backward integrated manufacturing facility for ERW steel pipes and tubes with presence across the value chain as of March 31, 2024. The Company is one of the two players in India manufacturing ERW steel pipes and tubes (along with hollow section pipes and tubes) using narrow-width HR coil, as of March 31, 2024. It is the only player in India to manufacture narrow-width HR coil with backward integration capability, as of March 31, 2024.

The Company's backward integration processes allow it to manufacture a range of finished products including ERW black pipes and tubes (hollow section) and galvanized iron ("GI") pipes, using intermediate products such as sponge iron, blooms/slabs and hot rolled ("HR") coil which are manufactured in-house.

