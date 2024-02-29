PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 29: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a renowned figure in the fields of film, television, and media, and President of Marwah Studios, was bestowed with a prestigious honor by Her Excellency Anandibhen Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow. The recognition was conferred in acknowledgment of Dr. Marwah's significant contributions to women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

During the ceremony, Her Excellency Anandibhen Patel urged women to embrace entrepreneurship and support one another in their endeavors. She emphasized that no work is insignificant and encouraged women to take bold steps forward in both small and large-scale businesses, highlighting the importance of helping a supportive environment for female entrepreneurs.

Meetu Puri, President of COWE Uttar Pradesh Chapter, emphasized the crucial role of women entrepreneurs in driving economic growth and encouraging innovation within the state. She advocates for empowering women to lead and succeed in the business landscape.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah has long been a champion for women's empowerment across various sectors, ranging from education to startups, and from internships to events, showcasing a commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusivity. Through his leadership roles in numerous organizations, Dr. Marwah has actively advocated for the involvement and upliftment of women, organizing workshops, seminars, and interactive sessions aimed at empowering women and providing them with opportunities for growth and development.

His initiatives extend to the digital realm as well, with continuous programs on his radio stations - Radio Noida, Radio Mumbai, and Radio Raipur - as well as his online TV station MSTV, which cater to the empowerment and advancement of women. Additionally, Dr. Marwah's involvement with the International Women's Forum and his association with organizations like COWE (Confederation of Women's Entrepreneurs) further exemplify his dedication to championing women's causes.

Expressing gratitude for the prestigious recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah remarked, "I am thankful to Her Excellency Anandibhen Patel for bestowing upon me such a prestigious award. It has motivated me to do more in the same lines. I have always believed that women are dedicated, sincere, and smart, and better entrepreneurs. We need to push them forward to take charge of businesses in every field."

The honor serves as a testament to Dr. Marwah's unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and fostering an environment where women can thrive and succeed in various domains.

