Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): In the recently released Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) Awards for the Universities and Education Institutes across the Nation, Sanjay Ghodawat University (SGU) received the prestigious, 'University for Social Contribution Award, 2020'. This was announced on 28th September, 2021 by the ISTE, New Delhi.

SGU has always been in the forefront in social contribution through its various programs that are student driven in cooperation with the society. Through the University, many social welfare programs like Trees plantation, village cleanliness, relief work during natural calamities etc. were carried out during the floods of 2019 and recently in 2021 the University has been responsible of helping many people stranded due to the floods.

The most notable social work was during the Covid 19 Pandemic that has been continuing for the last 2 years. The University had converted its Hostel Buildings for Covid Care Centre where in the last 2 years around 27,400 Covid Patients were treated. The Covid centre was well equipped with professional doctors, health care workers, medical and life saving equipment. Also, the University undertook sanitization of villages, distribution of PPE Kits, face masks, etc. during the pandemic.

SGU has also played a pivotal part in social cause during the pandemic by distributing over 5 lakh food packets to those displaced due to the lockdown. Many migrants who were stranded for days together found relief in such help offered in the form of food packets, drinking water and other daily essentials.

Sanjay Ghodawat, President - SGU, has been active in social work right from the 90s as soon as he became a success in the business field. He established the Shri Acharya Tulsi Blood Bank at Jaysingpur for cost effective blood donation during emergency, he has himself been an active donor with donating his blood for more than 75 times. He has come to aid of victims of natural calamities like floods, earthquakes, etc. He has contributed to the events of National importance like donations to martyred soldier's families, drought - affected farmers, donation to NGOs like Olympic Gold Quest that is into sponsoring Olympic champions, etc. He has also received the Globe Oil, India 'Philanthropist Person of the Year Award 2021' for his philanthropic activities.

It is in taking note of all such social contribution done by the SGU that the ISTE has conferred upon it 'University for Social Contribution' award for the year 2020.

SGG is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

CONTACT: Bhushan Bawkar, bhushan.b@ghodawat.com, AGM - Marketing, M: 7738533580

