XXX OnlyFans stars have a crazy life but sometimes it does get overboard and beyond anyone's understanding. Something similar happened with Mishel Karen who is a hit on the XXX website and earns a lot on OnlyFans. The Married At First Sight star has now found herself dealing with a "deranged fan" who leaked her X-rated pics and videos online for free. Mishel Karen said to Daily Mail Australia, that fan wasn't always like this but turned against her after she couldn't respond to her private messages quickly after she caught COVID-19 post a XXX porn shoot. Mishel said to Daily Mail: "It is likely that the leak is related to an original, long-term fan that got upset, who had recently abused me when I was sick with Covid for not getting back to their messages immediately"

She further said: "I had told my fans I was only staying online a few hours each day whilst I was sick and to be patient while I was recovering but this was not okay for him. The fan abused me and is now blocked. This could just be payback, which is sad. My fans are usually very kind and encouraging, as was this fan until he got very upset." An investigation is underway so that the OnlyFan leaks are halted.

The XXX Websites, OnlyFans, amongst other major companies such as Pornhub.com, Zoom & Amazon thrived in the year 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown with major revenue. Although OnlyFans claims that it offers more than just XXX content such as content created by yoga masters and chefs, the section that OnlyFans is known for is pornography. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending.

OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

