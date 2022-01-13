Inter Milan defeated Juventus last night in the SuperCoppa Italiana 2021-22 finals to clinch the trophy. The pictures and video of the celebration went viral on social media. The official account of Inter Milan posted a few pictures and videos of the players' celebration. Juventus lost the match 2-1 against Inter Milan. Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez were the goal-scorers for Inter Milan.
View this post on Instagram
Celebration
View this post on Instagram
Alexis Sanchez
View this post on Instagram
Another one
View this post on Instagram
Pictures
View this post on Instagram
Video
View this post on Instagram
Group celebration
View this post on Instagram
Dancing Video
🎉 | LET'S PARTY
Scenes from the dressing room#IMWinner pic.twitter.com/PI0zw5P4BC
— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) January 12, 2022
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).