Business News | SAS and Chandigarh University's Analytica 2026 Debuts with Focus on Scalable, Responsible Innovation

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6: SAS, a leader in data and AI, in collaboration with Chandigarh University Lucknow, hosted the inaugural edition of Analytica 2026, from April 28-30, bringing together academia, industry professionals, and students to explore how analytics is shaping learning, innovation and real-world problem-solving.

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The event witnessed over 780+ participants from leading institutions across India, reflecting the growing momentum around analytics, AI, and data-driven decision-making among students and educators alike. Anchored around the theme "Scale with Intelligence", the event went beyond a conventional competition model. It featured a diverse mix of Faculty Development Programs (FDPs), industry sessions, hands-on workshops, panel discussions, and experiential learning through the SAS Experience Centre. These engagements enabled participants to gain practical exposure and interact with domain experts from across the country.

Bhuvan Nijhawan, Sr. Director, Education - Asia Pacific, SAS said, "The event brings together learning and real-world application, showcasing how students and educators are embracing AI and analytics not just as tools, but as enablers of responsible and scalable innovation. As AI continues to transform industries, such platforms play a critical role in preparing future-ready talent."

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Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director at Chandigarh University, said, "Analytica reflects our vision of integrating academic excellence with industry relevance. By combining workshops, FDPs, and innovation-driven competitions, we are creating an ecosystem where students and faculty can collaborate, experiment, and solve meaningful challenges. Our partnership with SAS strengthens this mission by bringing global expertise and cutting-edge technology into the learning environment.

A key highlight of the event was HackEclipse 2026, a national-level hackathon conducted in two stages: an online preliminary round followed by an on-campus finale at Chandigarh University, Lucknow.

The results of HackEclipse 2026 were:

- Winner: Team Phantom X from Chandigarh University (UP Campus)

- First Runner-Up: Team Ankanb2006 from Chandigarh University (UP Campus)

- Second Runner-Up: Team Tech Beez from Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai

Analytica 2026 served as a meeting point for academic learning, industry insight, and student-led experimentation. By bringing these communities together, the event reinforced the value of closer collaboration between academia and industry in building skills that translate beyond the classroom and into real-world problem solving.

About Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University immerses 21st-century learners in a personalized and experiential learning journey, integrating a multidimensional futuristic education perspective in harmony with global humanistic values. The Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, which has established itself as a leading private university and torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2025 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

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