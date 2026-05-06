Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Chatbot Exchange Reveal Discrepancies in Ex-JPMorgan Staffer’s S*xual Harassment Claims

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A public exchange on an online legal-advice platform has raised new questions regarding the allegations made by Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan employee who recently filed a high-profile s*xual harassment lawsuit. Records from AskALawyerOnCall.com indicate that a user identifying as Rana sought advice from a legal chatbot ten months ago, describing a series of events that appear to contradict the claims laid out in his current legal action against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini.

The discovery comes as Rana's initial lawsuit - filed under the pseudonym John Doe - was withdrawn earlier this week for "corrections" following a categorical denial from the accused executive. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Indian-Origin Banker Accused of Faking Father’s Death To Secure Paid Leave.

Chatbot Transcripts Go Viral After Chirayu Rana's S*xual Harassment Claims

Ten months ago, Chirayu Rana went to a legal chatbot and asked about suing his former company for sexual abuse. But key details were different. Rana asked about Morgan Stanley, not JP Morgan. Rana worked for both companies. He also made his abuser male rather than female.… pic.twitter.com/WgLqnh3Ao6 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 1, 2026

Contradictory Claims on Online Forum

According to transcripts from July 2024, a user identifying himself as Chirayu Rana sought guidance regarding alleged abuse at a previous employer. In those exchanges, the user claimed he was "raped, s*xually assaulted, harassed, and forced to do drugs" by a former boss at Morgan Stanley. Notably, during the public back-and-forth with a bot and a purported legal expert, the user repeatedly identified his harasser as a "he". This stands in sharp contrast to his lawsuit filed this Monday, April 27, which accused Hajdini, a female executive director at JPMorgan, of similar misconduct, including allegations that she drugged him and forced him into s*xual servitude.

Disputes Over Timing and Employment

The online transcripts further complicate the timeline of Rana's allegations. While his current suit focuses on his time at JPMorgan - which he joined in the spring of 2024 - the chatbot exchange references events purportedly occurring as far back as 2020. In the chat, the user claimed he was forced to sign a separation agreement "under duress" and alleged that his career was being ruined by the subsequent spread of "false narratives". The site, which functions as a public forum, includes a disclaimer stating that posts are not confidential and are not protected by attorney-client privilege.

JPMorgan's Internal Investigation

Rana filed an internal complaint against Hajdini in May 2025 while still employed at JPMorgan. The bank’s representatives stated that a comprehensive probe by HR and in-house counsel, which included a review of phone records and emails, yielded no evidence of wrongdoing. "Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims," a JPMorgan spokesperson said. The bank further noted that while other employees cooperated, the complainant "refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations".

Executive Denies 'Fabricated' Allegations

Lorna Hajdini, through her legal team, has "categorically" denied all claims. Her attorneys stated that she never engaged in inappropriate conduct and has never visited the locations where the alleged assaults supposedly occurred. Sources close to the firm described Hajdini as a "top performer" and characterised the lawsuit as a "complete fabrication" intended to secure a payout. Before filing the suit, Rana reportedly attempted to negotiate a settlement in the "millions" of dollars based on claims of race- and gender-based harassment. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Indian-Origin Banker Submits ‘Th*eesome’ Claim Witness Proof in JPMorgan ‘S*x Slave’ Suit.

Current Status of the Lawsuit

Rana's legal filing also named JPMorgan Chase as a defendant, accusing the institution of retaliation. However, the withdrawal of the suit for "corrections" and the emergence of the chatbot transcripts have shifted the focus toward the consistency of his claims. Rana most recently served as a principal at the investment firm Bregal Sagemount, a position he left in early April, just weeks before initiating his legal action against Hajdini.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).