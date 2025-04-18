Company plans to open 12 outlets in a year; To invest Rs. 15 crore in the expansion and expects revenue of Rs. 23.5 crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 18: In a bold step toward transforming India's culinary retail landscape, Sellwin Traders Ltd., in collaboration with SDF, has officially launched its first domestic outlet under the brand name 'Maajghar' at the iconic Sun N Step Club, Satadhar Char Rasta, Memnagar, Sola Road, Ahmedabad. This launch marks the beginning of Maajghar's ambitious national expansion. With a vision to revive regional flavors through a modern retail lens, Sellwin Traders Ltd. plans to open 12 new outlets across major Indian cities over the next 12 months under a franchise model. Backed by a strategic investment of Rs. 15 crore, the expansion is projected to generate Rs. 23.5 crore in revenue, driven by growing demand for heritage-rich, high-quality food products.

Envisioned as a nostalgic-yet-modern gourmet destination, Maajghar brings together the essence of India's traditional kitchens with contemporary flair. The outlet features an exquisite assortment of rice, pulses, freeze-dried delicacies, gluten-free products, spices, papads, tea masalas, Mukhwas, and unique gourmet offerings such as Jamun Honey. Each product reflects a deep connection to India's culinary roots while catering to the evolving tastes of the modern consumer.

* Global exports to expand across six continents, including key markets like Europe and the Middle East.

* Farmer-first model aligned with APEDA and Agri Export Policy to boost rural livelihoods.

* On July 19, 2024, the Sellwin Board approved acquiring a 51% stake in SDF Productions Pvt. Ltd.

* For 9MFY25, Revenue rise 103% growth to Rs. 49.66 crore, Net Profit up 3-fold to Rs. 2.26 crore; For Q3FY25, Revenue reported 90% growth to Rs. 17.41 crore, Net Profit up 257% to Rs. 75.75 lakh

* In November 2024, company allotted 2,48,62,500 Bonus Equity Shares to eligible shareholders

In parallel with its domestic growth, SDF and Sellwin Traders Ltd. are setting their sights on international markets. The companies are actively expanding their export network to regions including the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, Australia, and Russia. Their global portfolio will feature a curated selection of fresh vegetables, processed foods, cereals, mango pulp, and sulphur-less jaggery, all focused on purity, nutrition, and traditional Indian taste.

Of special emphasis are premium Indian mangoes, particularly Alphonso and Gir Kesar, which are being exported in processed pulp form to meet rising global demand. While Alphonso is known for its rich, buttery sweetness, Gir Kesar--celebrated as the King of Mangoes in Gujarat--offers a golden hue and saffron-like flavor. Grown in the Konkan Coast and Gir Forest, these varieties are a testament to India's fruit excellence.

At the heart of this expansion lies a strong farmer-first approach. By sourcing directly from Indian farmers, SDF and Sellwin aim to ensure premium quality for consumers while empowering rural communities. This farm-to-market model promotes ethical sourcing, fair trade, and higher income for producers, leading to improved standards of living and long-term sustainability.

The companies are working in alignment with the Government of India's Agri Export Policy and are actively collaborating with APEDA under the Cluster Development Program. Current exports already include Nagpur oranges, Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes, bananas, blackberries, and turmeric, which are reaching international customers across key markets.

Looking Ahead

With projected annual revenue of over Rs. 50 crore, the partnership between SDF and Sellwin Traders Ltd. is poised to become a major player in India's growing food export and retail sector. By bridging traditional Indian flavors with modern retail experiences, Maajghar is not just a store--it's the beginning of a cultural and culinary movement.

On July 19, 2024, the Sellwin Board approved acquiring a 51% stake in SDF Productions Pvt. Ltd. This strategic investment aims to expand Sellwin Traders Ltd's business through market growth, supply chain integration, and revenue enhancement. Recently, SDF Productions (subsidiary of Sellwin Traders Ltd) secured several orders for Alphonso mango pulp, kesar mango pulp etc, including a USD 1.16 million order from Ayudhya Global FZC L.L.C, USD 1.20 million order from Rajesh Global GmbH and USD 1.15 million order from Shing Exim General Trading L.L.C. Sellwin expects revenue in excess of Rs. 30 crore per annum from the business arrangement with SDF Productions Pvt Ltd with a healthy margins of 35-40%.

On 19 December 2024, Secorbit FZCO of UAE and Sellwin Traders Ltd entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a comprehensive tokenization platform capable of tokenizing equities, bonds, and real-world assets. MoU outlines the collaborative framework between Secorbit and Sellwin Traders Ltd for the design, development, and implementation of said platform. The project shall be executed over a period of 20 months from the date of the MoU. The platform will enable the tokenization of equities, bonds, and real-world assets, with a focus on scalability, security, and seamless integration with existing financial and blockchain ecosystems. Sellwin Traders Ltd shall undertake the development of a comprehensive blockchain-based tokenization platform. The total project cost is agreed to be three million USD ($3,000,000), which will be paid by Secorbit to Sellwin Traders Ltd in accordance with the following payment schedule:

For the Nine months of FY25, company has reported revenue from operations of Rs. 49.67 crore, 103% rise as compared to the revenue from operations of Rs. 24.43 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the nine months of FY25 rise almost 3 fold to Rs. 2.26 crore as compared to Net profit of Rs. 57 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

Board of Directors of Ahmedabad based Sellwin Traders Ltd on 16 January 2025 has approved to raise Rs. 13.75 crore from preferential allotment of up to 2.5 crore convertible warrants of the company at a minimum price of Rs. 5.50 (including premium) per warrant. The warrants will come with a right to apply for 1 Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2 each of the Company for each warrant, within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of the warrant. Company board in the meeting also approved to increase the authorised share capital of the company from Rs. 45 crore to Rs. 50 crore.

Company on 4 November 2024 allotted 2,48,62,500 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each to those eligible shareholders of the company. Company had approved issue of Bonus shares out of Free Reserves and Security Premium Account to the existing equity shareholders at the ratio 1:8 (One new fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for every 8 existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 2 each. Company board also approved sub-division /split of every 1Equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up to 5 Equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2 each. Record date for the bonus and stock split was fixed as 1 November 2024.

