Real Madrid secured a hard-fought victory against cross-city rivals Atlético Madrid in the Supercopa de España, with goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo proving decisive in a tense encounter. The match, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, saw Xabi Alonso's side overcome a spirited Atlético challenge, advancing their campaign in the final of the Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 competition. Barcelona Dominates Athletic Club 5-0 to Secure Spanish Super Cup 2025–26 Final Spot.

Match Dynamics

The encounter began with a high tempo, characteristic of the Madrid derby. Both teams displayed early attacking intent, testing each other's defensive lines. Real Madrid gradually asserted control in midfield, dictating periods of possession and creating several promising opportunities.

Atlético Madrid, known for their defensive resilience and counter-attacking prowess under Diego Simeone, remained a constant threat. They absorbed pressure and looked to exploit spaces on the break, particularly in wide areas.

Decisive Goals

The deadlock was broken in the 2nd minute by Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder struck a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, giving Real Madrid the lead.

Rodrygo then doubled Real Madrid's advantage in the 55th minute, skillfully navigating through Atlético's defence before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Atlético Madrid responded in the 58th minute when Alexander Sorloth capitalized on a defensive lapse to reduce the deficit. Despite a late push from their rivals, Real Madrid maintained their lead to secure the win.

Super Cup Context

The Spanish Super Cup, traditionally a two-team fixture, has in recent years adopted a four-team format held in Saudi Arabia. This expansion features the top two teams from La Liga and the finalists of the Copa del Rey from the previous season, adding an extra layer of competition and early-season silverware to contend for.

This victory marks a significant step for Real Madrid in their pursuit of another trophy, following a strong start to their domestic campaign.

Looking Ahead

With this win, Real Madrid advances to the Super Cup final, where they will face their rivals, Barcelona, and thus participate in the first El Clásico of 2026.

