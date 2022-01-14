Mumbai [India], January 14 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex and Nifty fell in the negative on Friday due to selling pressure in banking, auto and FMCG stocks.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 61,139.29 points at 1.50 pm, which is 96.01 points or 0.16 per cent lower when compared with its previous day's close at 61,235.30 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened sharply down at 61,040.32 points and slumped to a low of 60,757.03 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 18,246.55 points, which is 0.06 per cent or 11.25 points down from its previous day's close at 18,257.80 points.

There was selling pressure in banking stocks. Axis Bank slumped 2.59 per cent to Rs 721.25. State Bank of India fell 0.70 per cent to Rs 507.70.

Asian Paints 2.83 per cent down at Rs 3358.85; Hindustan Unilever 1.99 per cent down at Rs 2367.95; Nestle India 1.67 per cent down at Rs 19347.90; Bharti Airtel 1.51 per cent down at Rs 720.50; HDFC 1.49 per cent down at Rs 2714.50 and Wipro 1.32 per cent down at Rs 641.85 were among the major Sensex losers.

There was good buying support in IT stocks. Infosys surged 1.48 per cent to Rs 1925. TCS jumped 0.96 per cent to Rs 3935.19.

Other major Sensex gainers were: L&T 1.49 per cent higher at Rs 2048.25; HDFC Bank 0.87 per cent higher at Rs 1541.95; NTPC 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 135.60; Kotak Bank 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 1934.50 and Tech Mahindra 0.32 per cent higher at Rs 1724.45. (ANI)

