Sankranti is the day that the sun is considered to shift from one zodiac sign to another. Maghe Sankranti, as the name suggests, marks this transition in the month of Magha. During this festival, the sun is supposed to enter the Capricorn. Celebrated as Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu or Maghi in various parts of India, this commemoration is known as Maghe Sankranti in its neighbouring country of Nepal. Maghe Sankranti 2022 will be celebrated on January 15. As we prepare for this annual observance, here is everything you need to know about Maghe Sankranti 2022, how it's celebrated, its significance, etc. Maghe Sankranti 2022 in Nepal: Makar Sankranti Wishes, Happy Sankranti WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Quotes and Status for Loved Ones.

When is Maghe Sankranti 2022?

Maghe Sankranti 2022 will be celebrated on January 15. This observance usually coincides with the celebration of Makar Sankranti in India. However, while Indians will celebrate Makar Sankranti on January 14, Maghe Sankranti will be observed on January 15. This marks the first day in the month of Maghe, according to the Nepalese calendar.

Significance of Maghe Sankranti

The celebration of Maghe Sankranti is similar to the winter solstice festivals in India. People celebrate this day by doing everything from taking a ritualistic bath in the holy water to visiting various religious places to seek the blessings of the almighty. Maghe Sankranti is mainly celebrated in Madhesh and Tharuhat of Nepal. This festival aims to honour the sun god and thank him for a bountiful harvest.

The celebration of Maghe Sankranti is an official holiday in Nepal. Schools and colleges are usually shut down, and various organizations also take notice of this celebration. However, since Maghe Sankranti 2022 occurs on a Saturday, the celebration is anyway bound to be a fun and frivolous affair with families getting together and celebrating this auspicious day. We hope that this Maghe Sankranti celebration is filled with all the love and light. Happy Maghe Sankranti 2022!

