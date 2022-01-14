Jharkhand, January 14: A shocking case has come to light from Kurpaani village of Simdega District where a 60-year-old woman was assaulted and set on fire by a few villagers after being accused of practicing witchcraft on Wednesday night. The victim, Jhario Devi sustained 40 percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment in Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital.

As per the reports published by The Indian Express, the incident took place between 9 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday when Jhario Devi, along with her husband, was attending a funeral service of a woman in the village. Soon after the funeral, Florence Dungdung, husband of the deceased woman, blamed Jhario Devi for the death of his wife. He and a few villagers present there started assaulting her and then set her on fire. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Parents of Dead Boy Try To Bring Son Back to Life Through Witchcraft, 5 Including Tantric Arrested.

As per the reports, the victim was rushed to Simdega Sadar hospital by her relatives and other villagers, from where the doctors referred her to RIMS for better treatment. Based on a complaint by the victim and her son, 6 people were arrested in this connection.

