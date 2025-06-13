VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13: Sigachi Industries Ltd., India's largest producer of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), continues to set new benchmarks in global pharmaceutical excipients while strategically expanding into Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and specialty chemicals. With robust financial growth, a diversified portfolio, and an expanding global footprint, Sigachi is now powering ahead as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical player.

In FY25, the company posted a 46.21% EBITDA growth and a 25.42% revenue surge to ₹5,003 million, driven by excipient demand, API capacity expansions, and strategic partnerships across 65+ countries. The company has delivered an EBITDA margin of 22.38% and 14.09% PAT for the same period. The year continues Sigachi's impressive performance over the last five years, where it has tripled core revenues, achieved 28% PAT CAGR, and maintained low debt and strong operating margins.

"FY25 has been a transformative year for Sigachi," said Mr. Amit Raj Sinha, MD & CEO of Sigachi Industries. "We've built on our core strengths in excipients, while laying a strong foundation for future-ready API and specialty chemical capabilities. Our upcoming Orvakal facility marks the beginning of a new chapter in vertical integration, scalability, and regulatory alignment. It will anchor our next phase of growth and enhance our responsiveness to evolving global customer requirements"

Strategic API Push: New Facility at Orvakal, Andhra Pradesh

Sigachi has received Terms of Reference (ToR) approval from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Andhra Pradesh, for a cutting-edge Bulk Drugs and Specialty Chemicals facility in Orvakal, Kurnool District.

* Spread over 25.09 acres in Guttapadu-Orvakal node* Development starts August 1, 2025, post EC process initiation from July 15, 2025* Will bolster Sigachi's API pipeline for regulated and semi-regulated markets* Enables faster commercialisation, seamless tech transfers, and greater proximity to regulatory jurisdictions* Reinforces India's Make in India mission through sustainable, export-ready infrastructure

Global MCC Leadership

"In every tablet we consume, there's a silent yet essential enabler--MCC. And Sigachi is mastering this art with unmatched precision. Our proprietary DAPOBAL® process, in-house acid recovery, and 60+ MCC grades support customers ranging from global generics to premium innovators. Our manufacturing capacity of 22,000 MTPA (operating at over 80% utilisation) (metric tonnes per annum) makes us not just India's largest, but also among the Top 5 MCC manufacturers globally. All our facilities are certified with USFDA, EDQM, EXCiPACT, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, enabling global customers to meet the highest quality and compliance standards", said Mr. Sinha, explaining more about its MCC expertise and strategy.

Sigachi's dominance in MCC is rooted in its five world-class manufacturing units in Hyderabad, Dahej, Jhagadia, Raichur, and Sultanpur, with three facilities dedicated solely to MCC.

Sigachi's MCC sets the global benchmark for:

* Particle Size SD:

