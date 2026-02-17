The streaming calendar is buzzing this week with fresh releases across genres. Whether you enjoy romantic dramas, crime thrillers, political satire or documentaries, there’s plenty to add to your watchlist. Big names like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, John Oliver and Gordon Ramsay headline the week’s offerings across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. Here’s a closer look at what’s new. OTT Releases This Week: ‘The Raja Saab’, ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2′, ’The Lincoln Lawyer 4’ and More on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri - February 19 (Prime Video)

Director Sharan Sharma brings together Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in a romantic drama set between Croatia and India. Kartik plays Rehaan, a wedding planner who falls in love with Rumi. When she returns to India to care for her unwell father, their love story faces emotional hurdles. Rehaan later shows up to plan a wedding in her family, hoping to prove that love can survive family duties and distance. The film explores modern relationships, sacrifice and second chances.

Kennedy - February 20 (ZEE5)

Anurag Kashyap’s dark thriller stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. Set during the pandemic lockdown, the story follows a disgraced cop who lives as an assassin under the name “Kennedy.” Haunted by guilt and struggling with insomnia, he hunts his enemy through Mumbai’s crime-filled streets. The film dives deep into corruption, loneliness and the blurry line between justice and revenge.

Being Gordon Ramsay - February 18 (Netflix)

This documentary follows celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as he expands his London restaurant empire with a massive 20 million investment. Directed by Dionne Broomfield, the series goes beyond kitchen chaos and shows Ramsay’s childhood struggles and his drive to succeed. It offers a rare look at the man behind the fiery television persona.

56 Days - February 18 (Prime Video)

Starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia, this mystery drama shifts between a fast-paced lockdown romance and a chilling investigation. When a decomposed body is discovered in an apartment after 56 days, the story slowly uncovers hidden secrets and unexpected twists as timelines merge.

Reality Check: Inside ANTM - February 16 (Netflix)

Featuring Tyra Banks and creator Ken Mok, this documentary revisits America’s Next Top Model. Former contestants speak openly about empowerment, body image struggles and the mental pressures they faced. The series re-examines the show’s cultural impact and questions what reality TV really meant for those involved.

Last Week Tonight Season 13 - February 16 (JioHotstar)

John Oliver returns with a brand-new season of his Emmy-winning news satire show. With sharp research and biting humour, the show tackles misinformation, politics and global issues. Expect investigative segments mixed with Oliver’s signature wit.

The Night Agent Season 3 - February 19 (Netflix)

Gabriel Basso reprises his role as Peter Sutherland in this action-packed political thriller. Beginning in Istanbul and stretching across international cities, the new season follows Peter as he uncovers a dangerous financial conspiracy, this time without his usual support system.

The Swedish Connection - February 19 (Netflix)

This historical drama tells the story of Swedish diplomat Gösta Engzell during World War II. Through legal loopholes and brave humanitarian efforts, he works to rescue refugees from Nazi persecution. The series blends history with emotional storytelling.

Pavane - February 20 (Netflix)

This Korean melodrama stars Ko Ah-sung and Byun Yo-han. Set in the basement of a department store, the story follows three outsiders as they navigate love, identity and self-worth in a society obsessed with appearances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).