Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited an integrated amusement destination, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME in preparation for the IPO, The issue size will be of upto 62,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 10.

The object of the issue is funding capital expenditure in relation to setting up Lucknow Snow Park and FEC, expansion and upgradation of existing Theme Park, repayment of certain borrowings and to address general corporate purposes.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), the Company reported consolidated revenue of ₹3,100.12 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,655.89 lakhs, and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹971.07 lakhs

For the six-month period ended September 2025, the Company achieved a consolidated Revenue of ₹ 1,311.63 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 715.50 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 415.38 Lakhs.

