Comedian and television personality Bharti Singh has issued a stern warning to her followers following the circulation of fabricated, AI-generated images of her newborn son. Bharti, who welcomed her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 19, 2025, clarified that the couple has not yet revealed the infant's face to the public. The incident highlights a growing and controversial trend where artificial intelligence is used to bypass the privacy boundaries set by high-profile parents. FAKE! Virat Kohli’s Selfie With Daughter Vamika's AI-Generated Pic Goes Viral.

The Rise of Digital Fabrications

The issue came to light during a recent vlog on the couple’s YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaas. Bharti’s niece, Diksha, first noted that strangers had been sending emails and Instagram messages containing what they claimed were "exclusive" photos of the newborn, whom the family affectionately calls Kaju. According to the family, creators are using AI tools to manipulate existing family photos. In several instances, fans have taken pictures of the couple’s elder son, Laksh (Golla), holding the new baby, and used software to remove the protective emojis or cartoon stickers placed over the infant’s face. The AI then "hallucinates" or generates a realistic-looking face to fill the gap, misleading viewers into believing they are seeing the actual child.

Bharti Singh Calls Out Fake AI Images

Addressing the situation directly, Bharti urged fans not to be misled by these "digital hallucinations." She emphasized that any image currently circulating is a fake. "I want to make it clear; we use cartoon faces or emojis to cover Kaju’s face for a reason," Bharti stated. "People are removing them and using AI to create different versions of his face. The real Kaju is with us; whatever is on the internet is fake." The couple, who married in 2017, have been transparent about their parenting journey, documenting the birth of their first son in 2022 and the arrival of their second son late last year. However, like many modern celebrities, they have opted for a "face reveal" on their own terms and timeline. AI Photos, Fake Identity: Man Falsely Claims to Be Chitra Tripathi’s Relative, Uses Morphed Pics to Trap Women Into Marriage.

A Recurring Pattern

Bharti Singh is far from the first celebrity to face this technological intrusion. The misuse of AI and digital morphing has become a recurring challenge for Bollywood’s biggest stars:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Following the birth of their daughter, Dua, in late 2024, the internet was flooded with hyper-realistic AI-generated family portraits. Even when the couple finally shared an official photo during Diwali 2025, the image was so professionally polished that some fans initially questioned if it was also AI-generated.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The trend of "morphed" baby photos dates back years. Immediately after Taimur Ali Khan’s birth in 2016, a fake image of Kareena in a hospital bed kissing a newborn went viral. While that was a traditional Photoshop "morph," modern AI has made these fakes significantly harder to distinguish from reality.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: The couple has maintained a strict "no-photo" policy for their children, Vamika and Akaay. Despite this, fan pages frequently use AI to generate "projections" of what the children might look like, often presenting them as leaked snapshots.

AI Deepfake Concerns Spark Privacy Warning

As AI technology becomes more accessible, the "deepfake" phenomenon is shifting from political and adult content to the personal lives of public figures. Experts warn that the generation of images of minors without parental consent raises significant ethical concerns regarding digital identity and consent. For Bharti and Haarsh, the focus remains on their growing family. While they continue to share their lives via vlogs, they have requested that fans respect their decision to keep "Kaju" out of the digital spotlight until they feel the time is right.

