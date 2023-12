VMPL

Cochin (Kerala) [India], December 21: Simpolo Vitrified, one of the leading players in the Indian ceramic industry recognized as most innovative player and pioneers of large format Sintered compact surfaces and 16/20mm thickness outdoor tiles, Kitchen platform tiles and many other categories.

Simpolo Vitrified inaugurated its first exclusive tiles and sanitary ware own showroom at 33/2380 A-A1 NH Bypass, Near Vysali Bus Stop, Chakkarapparamba, Cochin 682032.

The showroom has on display Simpolo's best selling products like 1200x2400 Dry Granula first in class along with 1200x1800 Posh Surface adding style statement and enriching indoor space with 16mm Rockdeck series for outdoor applications, Kitchen top, Double Charge & Glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles etc.

Simpolo also proudly announces the update of its acclaimed 'Ricco' collection with the introduction of 'Ricco-2.0'. This edition retains the signature Posh Surface, now enhanced with trend-setting subtle colour tones. Additionally, the incorporation of 'Glimmer Tech' introduces a subtle sheen to selected areas of the designs, adding a touch of elegance.

This year, Simpolo introduced the groundbreaking 'StrongX' surface, setting a new standard for matte finishes with its zero shine and absence of reflection. Boasting an impressive surface hardness rating of 8, 'StrongX' delivers unparalleled durability, making it the ideal choice for high-traffic environments such as airports, malls, and institutions. Remarkably, despite its matte finish and exceptional hardness, the 'StrongX' surface remains remarkably easy to clean and maintain.

This showroom meets all the tiling needs of every Classy House Builder and Architect. The showroom exhibits one of the most exquisite collections through state-of-the-art mock-up displays in appropriate ambiance. These mock-ups are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there.

On the grand opening of showroom Bharat Aghara (CMO) "This showroom promises to take tile shopping to a different level of richness in design and visual experience that will make some of the premium Brands rethink their strategies competing in Cochin"

Speaking on the occasion, B.K. Sudheer (GM-Kerala) said "Cochin is well known for its elite taste and sense of aesthetics. With the showroom, we hope to match up with their requirements by offering an exclusive range of products to them and their clients and customers who always prefer the best when it comes to home decor"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)