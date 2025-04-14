NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14: Simta Astrix, a leader in manufacturing uPVC windows and doors, proudly announced the opening of its new Experience Center in Annai Indira Nagar, Maduravoyal, Chennai. Spanning an impressive 6500 sq. feet, the center offers a hands-on showcase of Simta Astrix's innovative product range.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by prominent industry leaders, builders, developers, and home design enthusiasts. The ceremony was led by Chief guests Mr. S. Sathishkumar, Managing Director of DAC Developers Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, and Mr. P. Arunkumar, Managing Director of PSK Group, Chennai, whose contributions to the industry were warmly acknowledged.

Attendees from various sectors, including real estate, homeowners, engineers, architects, and designers, gathered to witness the unveiling of the center. With its vast development and economic growth, Chennai presents a perfect market for Simta Astrix's expansive product range. The address by Mr. D. Sampathkumar, Managing Director of Simta Astrix, highlighted that the center has been initiated to engage more directly with professionals such as architects, builders, developers, and interior designers, aiming to reach a broader market in Chennai. The experience center will serve as a hub for innovation and design, connecting Simta Astrix more closely with their customers and the local building industry.

Designed to captivate and inspire, the experience center allows visitors to see, feel, and experience the quality of Simta Astrix products firsthand. The center prominently features an extensive selection of uPVC windows and doors. The layout further extends to showcase a vast collection of ABS doors for stylish interiors, robust steel doors for enhanced security, and sleek aluminium windows and doors. Highlighting Simta Astrix's focus on innovation, the comprehensive range of uPVC Modular Interior solutions is a standout feature at the center.

The response from the first visitors has been overwhelmingly positive. Many praised the interactive nature of the center and the opportunity to really understand the functionality and benefits of the products before making a purchase. Simta Astrix encourages everyone interested in upgrading their home or business space to visit the new experience center to explore the possibilities in person.

For more details or to schedule a visit, please head to Simta Astrix.

Simta Astrix, India's premier uPVC manufacturer, specializes in transforming spaces with high-quality uPVC and aluminium windows and doors, robust steel and ABS doors, and innovative uPVC modular interior solutions. Explore Simta products designed for aesthetic appeal, functionality and remarkable living experiences.

