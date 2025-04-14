Mumbai, April 14: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has renamed several of its new English-medium textbooks, including those meant for teaching English. These textbooks now carry Hindi names in Roman script, such as "Poorvi" for Class 6 English, "Mridang" for Classes 1 and 2, and "Santoor" for Classes 3 and 4. This change breaks from NCERT's long-standing tradition of matching book titles with the language of instruction. The move has sparked a debate, particularly with states like Tamil Nadu opposing the imposition of Hindi through the three-language policy.

The naming of textbooks like Poorvi in place of earlier titles such as "Honeysuckle" has stirred concerns over linguistic bias. According to an India Today report, critics argue that assigning Hindi names to English-language books is an indirect attempt to promote Hindi nationally. This, they say, could alienate non-Hindi speakers and undermine India’s multilingual education ethos. The changes also come amid ongoing protests against the Centre’s three-language policy. Agartala: NCERT Team in Joint Operation With Tripura Police Seize Pirated Textbooks.

A report by The Telegraph further pointed out that the changes to the textbooks have sparked a heated debate among experts and educators. Some believe that the use of Hindi titles might confuse students, especially when the titles are written in Roman script, which may not accurately convey the correct pronunciation of Hindi words. The lack of clarity regarding the purpose behind these changes has also added fuel to the fire, with many questioning the NCERT's rationale for breaking with past practices. CBSE Board Exams 2025 FAQs: Pre-Board Impact, Exam Rules and Passing Criteria, All Frequently Asked Questions Answered Here.

Scholars and linguists quoted in The Telegraph have warned that using Hindi titles in Roman script can lead to mispronunciation and confusion. Professor Anvita Abbi from JNU highlighted that Roman letters fail to accurately represent many Hindi sounds, such as the retroflex 'na' in Ganita. Meanwhile, critics like Apoorvanand from Delhi University have described the practice as "Hindi colonialism," accusing NCERT of subtly imposing Hindi on students nationwide. The NCERT director has yet to respond to media queries seeking clarity on the naming convention.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).