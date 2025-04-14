New Delhi, April 14: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to enhance user privacy and communication. Meta-owned platform is developing an alert system for iOS users to notify them whenever a contact updates their username. The WhatsApp upcoming feature is expected to provide more control over their conversations by providing clarity and reducing confusion.

Following the release of the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.11.10.72 update, WABetaInfo reported that the Meta-owned platform is working on a feature to notify users when the username changes. It is said to be available in future updates. Clear communication is important to prevent confusion or doubt when someone’s name changes unexpectedly. Without it, users might not realise who they’re chatting with. The upcoming feature may maintain transparency by keeping everyone informed about the changes in username. What Is FTC vs Meta Antitrust Case, Loss in Which Could Force Mark Zuckerberg To Sell Off Instagram and WhatsApp?.

The feature also aims to improve user awareness. If someone updates their username and their contacts aren’t notified, it could cause confusion when trying to find that person later. The feature will likely help users to maintain clarity and avoids any mix-ups in conversations. The feature is expected to be introduced in an upcoming update, though the exact release date has not been confirmed. Whenever a user creates, updates, or removes their username, an automatic message will reportedly appear within the chat to notify other participants of the change. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New Features for Group Chats, Calls, Channels and More; Check Details.

The method of notifying username updates could also help support the authenticity of unfamiliar users. It may be useful in situations where unknown participants are involved or there is a chance of impersonation. iOS users on WhatsApp will likely find it easier to track changes in usernames and recognise any unusual or suspicious activity with these chat notifications. The feature to alert users when someone changes their username is said to be under development and is expected to be introduced in a future app update.

