New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore's fashionable and premium shoe-label Pazzion, known for its chic collection and modish yet comfy shoes for women, has been launched on the e-commerce giant Amazon India.

The launch, which took place on 11 December 2020, will enable the trendiest shoe brand to reach over millions of fashion-conscious women in India.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Power Smartphone To Be Launched In India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features and Specifications.

After debuting its flagship store in India at DLF Avenue Mall, Saket in August 2020, Pazzion the high-end shoe brand has now set foot in the e-commerce business. Pazzion's online store on Amazon India has currently 14 styles of shoes live from its newest collection and the brand is planning to introduce 203 SKUs in the upcoming days.

"Being one of the most reliable e-commerce platforms in India, Amazon will help us leverage the online fashion shoppers by reaching out to more customers. As a leading e-tailer in India, Amazon has a lot of active users, which makes it convenient for us to tap more patrons across the country. Being a new brand in India, we are persistent in delivering the best of our styles to the doorsteps of our customers. We are delighted about this association and look forward to making Pazzion accessible to the new style-savvy women across the country," said Manisha Malik, Master Franchisee & India Head, Pazzion.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: China Secures Deal for 100 Million Pfizer-BioNTech Doses as Domestic Drugmakers Yet to Attain Approval.

Known for its finest leather shoes, Pazzion emphasizes a lot on quality, comfort mixed with great craftsmanship. With the launch on Amazon India, the brand reinforces its omnichannel strategy by being available online as well as offline.

Availability: www.amazon.in/s?k=pazzion&ref=nb_sb_noss and Pazzion Store (Ground Floor), DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, New Delhi

Pazzion was born in 2002 to cater to the needs of today's modern women, sophisticated trend-setter with an uncompromising standard for taste and quality. Perfect for the modern, contemporary women, Pazzion places the utmost emphasis on high-caliber craftsmanship and unwavering attention to detail; using only high quality leather for all of their products to ensure it fits well and remains a trusted wardrobe staple.

Pazzion's design team continually scours the globe, seeking inspiration from anything and everything - art, architecture, culture, and history have all been a springboard for some of their past creations. It is very important for the brand to consistently understand and remain at the forefront of trends. The design of each collection is carefully considered and laboriously debated to both reflect and push the boundaries of the style.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)