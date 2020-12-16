Redmi India, the sub-brand of Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 9 Power in the country tomorrow. Last week, the phone maker had revealed some of the key specifications of the phone ahead of its launch. The upcoming Redmi phone is likely to be a budget smartphone that could be similar to the Redmi 9 series. Reportedly, it could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which was launched in the Chinese market. Redmi 9 Power Render Images Leaked Online Ahead Of India Launch.

If the market reports are to be believed, the smartphone will get a 48MP quad rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, fast charging and other features. The phone was also listed on the Google Play Supported Devices page suggesting the Redmi 9 Power will come with a model number - M2010J19SI. The phone is expected to come in two versions - 4GB + 64GB variant and 4GB + 128GB variant. It will come in three colour options - Green, Blue, and Black.

Talking about the specifications, the Redmi 9 Power will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. Under the hood, there will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB. The phone will run on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. Xiaomi Mi 11 to Be Launched on December 29, 2020: Report.

True Power unleashes tomorrow! Don't forget to tune in at 12 noon to watch us unveil the all-new #Redmi9Power. ⚡ Many of you asked us for a launch day #giveaway. Well, we've decided to make one that's #PowerPacked. 9️⃣ questions, 9️⃣ winners! RT this tweet & join us tomorrow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3uNpqg9oez — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 16, 2020

For photography, the Redmi 9 Power is expected to come with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and 2MP and 2MP sensors. Other highlights of the phone will include a massive 6000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging. The phone maker will be announcing the official prices of the phone through a digital event which will be streamed online via YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

