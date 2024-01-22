Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): As the Kumbabhishekam ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took centre stage on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed her gratitude to the Madras High Court for ruling in favour of televising the event.

Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman also stressed the BJP's commitment to taking legal actions in response to any challenges.

The ceremony, symbolising the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ran Lalla and the grand opening of the Ayodhya temple, made waves not just in the temple town but across the world.

The spiritual council and BJP functionaries were directed to arrange live broadcasts of the Kumbabhishekam in various temples and private wedding halls, enabling a global audience to witness the sacred event.

Sitharaman actively participated in organising the event in the Kanchipuram district, rallying BJP cadres, the public, and devotees to contribute to the event's success.

However, the authorities initially sought to restrict the live broadcast, with the police advising against it in the early hours of the day.

Subsequently, however, the high court intervened as it issued an order clarifying that no police permission was required for such functions at private temples and marriage halls.

"Not only in Tamil Nadu but across the country, no one can keep spirituality away from their thoughts and discourse on a day like today," the Union Finance Minister said.

Thanking the media for their support, she added, "The BJP always deals with any issue legally and never takes a wrong path. I thank the honourable court for ruling in favour of televising the event live."

She stressed that the BJP consistently adheres to legal procedures, allowing thorny issues to be addressed and resolved within the framework of the law.

Sitharaman assured that the BJP would respond to such challenges by adopting the legal recourse.

Underlining the transcendental nature of spirituality and universal appeal, she stated that it cannot be confined to a specific region or state.

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious Welfare Department officially communicated on Sunday that a live broadcast of the function was not permissible.

However, there was a shift in its stance on Monday after the rap from the high court.

Sitharaman, meanwhile, urged restraint, as she emphasised the need to avoid controversy even as people across the country engage in spiritual devotion during the Ram Kumbabhishekam ceremony. (ANI)

