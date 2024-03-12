New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today interacted with several stakeholders to identify actionable ideas to attain Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The interaction aimed at fostering a dialogue to unlock India's potential and also seek suggestions to expedite India's growth trajectory, Sitharaman said.

The session brought together experts from various sectors, including industries, start-ups, emerging sectors, fintech, infrastructure, banking and financial services, social sector, academia, and think tanks.

The objective of the interaction was to engage in deep discussions and identify actionable ideas to expedite India's growth trajectory while fostering inclusive and sustainable development.

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran was also present during the session, adding valuable insights to the deliberations.

During the interaction, Finance Minister Sitharaman delved into a range of themes critical to India's development agenda. These included leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure to strengthen the banking and insurance sectors, utilizing technology to promote ease of living, fostering inclusive growth and socio-economic development, and advancing the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Additionally, the discussion highlighted the importance of green and sustainable growth strategies in line with global sustainability goals.

The dialogue emphasized the significance of collaboration and innovation in unlocking India's vast potential across various sectors.

Participants shared their perspectives and suggestions on harnessing technological advancements to address societal challenges and drive economic progress.

The session served as a platform for exchanging ideas, experiences, and best practices, with the aim of charting a comprehensive roadmap for India's transformation.

Finance Minister Sitharaman reiterated the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs, facilitating their contribution to India's growth story.

She underscored the importance of public-private partnerships and government interventions in driving inclusive and sustainable development across all sectors. (ANI)

