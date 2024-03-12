While Manjummel Boys is enjoying great success in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, not everyone seems to be happy with the film. B Jeyamohan, writer and literary critic, wrote a scathing blog on the film, calling its main characters rash drunkards and hooligans who don't exactly deserve to have a film based on them. He kept calling them porikkis (rascals) in the blog before his tirade went beyond the movie and became a commentary on how actual tourists from Kerala behave irresponsibly when they come to Tamil Nadu, and films like Manjummel Boys promote such behaviour. Manjummel Boys: Amul Topical Celebrates Box Office Success of the Survival Thriller With Quirky Picture.

Many fans of Manjummel Boys came in support of the film and criticised the writer for his article. Even directors like Priyadarshan and B Unnikrishnan called out Jeyamohan, who himself is from Kerala, saying he is failing to look at the bigger picture - Manjummel Boys is more about friendship than a promotion of bad behaviour.

Now, Sathish Poduval, the father of director Chidambaram and also actor Ganapathi (who was one of the 'Manjummel Boys' and also served as casting director) has written a Facebook post slamming B Jeyamohan, and accusing him of being 'RSS cadre'. In the post, Poduval, formerly a well-known associate director, claimed that the writer must be unhappy that the film featured protagonists of ordinary means like painters and fishmongers, not someone from the lineage of Aaram Thamburan or belonging to his entourage.

See His Post Below:

For the unaware, Aaram Thamburan is a Mohanlal film featuring the superstar as a feudal hero. The post is more a critique of similar characters he played, where the protagonist loves to drink and be merry with a group of sidekicks, like Devasuram and Narasimham, that some modernist critics of Malayalam cinema see as glorifying the upper castes.

Meanwhile, Manjummel Boys has already grossed the Rs 150 mark worldwide and is all set to displace 2018 as Malayalam Cinema's highest-grossing movie. The film, inspired by a true incident that happened in 2006, revolves around the famous Guna Caves of Kodaikanal and is about a group of friends who visit the caves during their picnic but has to engage in a rescue mission when one among them falls in a deep pit. The movie stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Lal Jr, Balu Varghese, and Khalid Rahman, among others.

