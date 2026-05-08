Business News | Six Years of Trust and Dedication: Verses Kindler Publication Redefines The Journey for Authors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: What happens when you have an unsatisfactory experience from a service that you have put your heart, soul, and hard-earned money into? It leaves you with a bitterness that you can't quite shake off. You regret the experience, curse the service provider, tell yourself "maybe the entire industry is like that," accept it as your fate, and move on.

Also Read | UFO Files Release: Anna Paulina Luna Says First Drop Today; Requested Videos in Drop B.

But, that's not what Dr. Kashish Chadha could accept, when a well-known publisher scammed her mother as she launched her debut book. Instead, she went out of her way to identify the gaps in the industry and worked on building a platform that not only addressed those gaps but also offered solutions that work. Thus, she set foot in the world of publishing, with her own company, Verses Kindler Publication, an Ahmedabad-based publishing house that would go on to redefine the author experience.

Verses Kindler Publication: A Personal Agenda Transforming the Publishing Industry

Also Read | PMJAY Ayushman Card: How To Apply Online and Download?.

With a background in BDS and a fellowship in Facial Aesthetics and Clinical Cosmetology, Dr. Kashish Chadha had her path set. Yet, writing remained something deeply rooted within her.

"It's genes, maybe..." said Dr. Chadha. "My mother is a writer, and I have always been inspired by her. It's through her, that I found the writer within myself. When she published her book, and what we imagined would be a proud moment turned ugly because of her publisher, I knew I had to do something," she added.

Verses Kindler Publication is not only a business. For her, it's a personal agenda that comes with a story that begins far away from publishing offices, in a space filled with passion for writing and a will to create a platform for all authors.

While her academic and professional journey followed a structured path, Verses Kindler came from something that was shaped by passion, belief, and vision. It unfolded as an answer to a simple but pressing question:

How many writers abandon their work not because they lack talent, but because they lack a system they can trust?

As a young business owner and woman entrepreneur stepping into a traditionally opaque industry, Dr. Kashish Chadha brought something rare to the table: a personal story and a clear purpose.

Today, Verses Kindler Publication stands as an internationally growing, author-focused platform that has published over 1,000 titles, completed more than 400 ghostwriting projects, and facilitated the printing and distribution of over 5,00,000 copies worldwide. In a relatively short span, the company has also expanded into audiobooks and offline engagement, with over 80 audiobook projects and 30+ book launch events conducted within just four months this year. Verses Kindler Publication further expands its network with Words Verse and My Authors Hub, creating a larger literary community for readers and writers.

Reflecting on the journey, Dr. Chadha shares, "What matters most to me is the kind of platform we've been able to create. A system where authors feel secure, where the process is transparent, and where they know exactly what is happening with their work. That sense of trust is what we set out to build, and it continues to guide everything we do."

The name itself reflects this spirit in an unassuming way. "Verses" speaks to expression, poetry, and the act of writing itself. "Kindler" suggests the act of bringing thoughts into words. Together, they represent a process rather than a promise. This idea is further reflected in the company's logo, where a pen rises into a flame, a quiet symbol of writing that does not just record, but ignites.

With that philosophy, the company has been able to create a publishing model that places the authors at the center of every decision. Operating on a transparent and structured system, focusing on author empowerment, the company offers 100% royalties, real-time sales tracking dashboards, and payouts that go out consistently every month.

The offerings are not limited to publishing itself. There are equally dedicated setups and procedures for offline distribution and curated book launch events. Additionally, the company has a dedicated team offering end-to-end post-publishing support, an area where many authors traditionally find themselves navigating alone.

This approach has not only helped the company scale but has also shaped the kind of relationships it builds with its authors. The company's ghostwriting and editing services further enhance the relationship by offering the authors consistent and guided assistance in their writing process.

A Journey Shaped by Experience, Conviction, and a Belief That Stories Deserve Both; A Voice and a System that Respects Them

Looking ahead, the vision for Verses Kindler Publication remains closely tied to the needs of its authors. The focus is on expanding opportunities for visibility, strengthening distribution channels, and continuing to build an ecosystem where writers are not just published, but supported in a sustained and meaningful way.

"Believe in what you are building, even when the path ahead seems uncertain. Sometimes, the most meaningful work begins where the expected path ends," said Dr. Chadha, reflecting on how far she has come.

She further added, "I am grateful to everyone who had been a part of Verses Kindler in any manner, direct or indirect. To all the authors who have believed in us and chosen us over other options. To every person who has been a part of the team. Thank you for joining me on this journey and sharing my vision to make the world of words a better place."

As Verses Kindler Publication marks this six-year milestone, the path ahead focuses on growing with conviction, strengthening what has been built so far.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)