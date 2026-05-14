Cuba Runs Out of Diesel and Fuel Oil, Massive Blackouts Trigger Protests in Havana

Cuba is facing a deepening energy crisis after the country completely ran out of diesel and fuel oil, Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy said, as widespread blackouts sparked rare protests in the capital Havana.

Speaking to state-run media, de la O Levy said Cuba’s energy system was in a “critical” state due to a US-led blockade affecting fuel supplies to the island nation.

“The sum of the different types of fuel: crude oil, fuel oil, of which we have absolutely none; diesel, of which we have absolutely none - I am being repetitive - the only thing we have is gas from our wells, where production has grown,” de la O Levy said. Where Is Cuba Located? ‘Cuba Is in Which Continent’ Trending on Google Trends After Donald Trump Declares National Emergency, Threatens Tariffs on Countries Selling Oil to Island Country.

The minister added that some parts of Havana were suffering power cuts lasting between 20 and 22 hours a day. The prolonged outages have severely affected hospitals, schools, government offices and tourism, one of Cuba’s key economic sectors.

Massive Blackouts Trigger Protests in Havana

Protests broke out across the Cuban capital of Havana as the city confronted its worst rolling blackouts in decades amid a U.S. blockade that has starved the island of fuel https://t.co/EDhaEqxJFR pic.twitter.com/R6301DXmNi — Reuters (@Reuters) May 14, 2026

As anger grew over the worsening situation, hundreds of Cubans reportedly took to the streets in Havana on Wednesday evening. Protesters blocked roads with burning rubbish and shouted anti-government slogans. Residents in San Miguel del Padron were heard chanting, “turn on the lights!”

According to reports, it was the biggest night of demonstrations in Havana since Cuba’s energy crisis intensified earlier this year. US To Attack Cuba? Regime Change a ‘Question of Time’, Says Donald Trump (Watch Video).

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel blamed the United States for the shortages and described the situation across the island as “particularly tense”.

“This dramatic worsening has a single cause: the genocidal energy blockade to which the United States subjects our country, threatening irrational tariffs against any nation that supplies us with fuel,” he wrote on social media.

Cuba has traditionally relied on Venezuela and Mexico for fuel supplies. However, both countries have reportedly reduced shipments after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on nations exporting fuel to Cuba.

Meanwhile, the US State Department repeated its offer of USD 100 million in humanitarian aid to Cuba in exchange for “meaningful reforms to Cuba's communist system”. The aid would reportedly be distributed through the Catholic Church and humanitarian organisations.

Last week, Washington also imposed fresh sanctions on senior Cuban officials over alleged “human rights abuses”. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called the sanctions “illegal and abusive”.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).