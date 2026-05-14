Fortnite Server Down: v40.40 Update Maintenance Schedule, Server Restore Times by Region and What To Expect From Chapter 7 Season 2 Patch

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Fortnite servers are currently offline as Epic Games rolls out the highly anticipated v40.40 update for Chapter 7 Season 2. Battle Royale, Zero Build, Creative Mode, Ranked playlists, and online matchmaking are all temporarily unavailable as scheduled maintenance gets underway. Here is everything players need to know about server restore times, what is coming in the new patch, and how to track the outage live.

When Will Fortnite Servers Come Back Online?

Scheduled maintenance began at 4:00 AM Eastern Time on 14 May, with Epic Games officially announcing the outage through its Fortnite Status account on X shortly before matchmaking was disabled. Epic Games estimates downtime will end at approximately 6:00 AM ET, though delays are possible if issues arise during installation. Epic Games Layoffs Backlash: Company Criticised After Job Cuts of 1,000 Impact Terminally Ill Employee; CEO Tim Sweeney Pledges Solution.

Here are the projected server restore times by region:

North America: PT 3:00 AM, MT 4:00 AM, CT 5:00 AM, ET 6:00 AM. Europe: GMT 10:00 AM, CET 11:00 AM, EET 12:00 PM. Asia: IST 3:30 PM, SGT 6:00 PM, JST 7:00 PM. Oceania: AEDT 8:00 PM, NZDT 10:00 PM.

Players are advised to monitor official Fortnite status channels as some past updates have taken longer than originally estimated.

What Is Coming in the Fortnite v40.40 Update?

The v40.40 patch is expected to deliver multiple gameplay changes and new content tied to Fortnite's ongoing Showdown storyline. The most talked-about rumour is a potential Overwatch crossover, which could bring themed cosmetics, collaboration events, and limited-time content to the game. Fortnite Superman Update: Superman Skin, Gameplay Releasing on Fortnite on July 11, 2025, Likely To Include Superpowers.

Other expected additions include new map landmarks, additional hero weapons, expanded Showdown Rivalry storyline content, Zero Build balancing changes, removal of lethal fall damage, and new teasers linked to the Chapter 7 finale. With Chapter 7 Season 2 launched on 19 March and scheduled to conclude on 6 June, the v40.40 update is widely expected to contain significant hints about the upcoming in-game finale event.

Why Fortnite Downtime Is a Big Deal

Unlike typical multiplayer titles, Fortnite operates as a live-service ecosystem encompassing concerts, film tie-ins, esports, and seasonal narrative events. This means server downtime impacts not just casual players but also streamers on Twitch and YouTube, tournament organisers, and content creators who depend on the game for their livelihood. With a massive global player base across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile, even a few hours of downtime generates significant online attention.

How to Track Fortnite Server Status Live

Players can monitor the outage through Fortnite Status on X, the Epic Games server status page, Epic Games launcher notifications, Reddit gaming communities, and Discord update trackers. Epic Games typically posts updates promptly if maintenance extends beyond the original schedule.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).