Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12: Smatter (https://smatter.org), a leading organization dedicated to fostering cybersecurity talent and innovation, proudly announces the launch of the Smatter Hackathon 3.0. This innovative competition invites ethical hackers, bug bounty hunters, security researchers, and individuals with security expertise to put their skills to the test in a series of challenging tasks designed to enhance their capabilities and contribute to the advancement of cybersecurity practices.

The Smatter Hackathon 3.0 revolves around Project "SmatterWall," a comprehensive security review aimed at identifying vulnerabilities that could compromise user data, system integrity, or functionality. The competition is structured into three distinct tasks, each focusing on different aspects of cybersecurity:

Task 1: Find the Password - Participants are tasked with discovering the default password used within the system, demonstrating their ability to identify and exploit vulnerabilities to obtain sensitive information.

Task 2: Change User Access from Default to Admin - Building upon the success of Task 1, participants must use the obtained password to elevate user access from default to admin level, showcasing their proficiency in system manipulation and privilege escalation.

Task 3: Regenerate Appointment List with Instant Appointment Admission - Participants who successfully complete Task 2 are challenged to regenerate the appointment list, ensuring immediate admission of appointments. This task evaluates participants' ability to modify and control system functionality.

Participants are required to submit detailed reports outlining the methods used to accomplish each task, including documentation of the process, tools, and techniques employed. Submissions will be evaluated based on accuracy, completeness, clarity, detail, and demonstration of ethical hacking practices.

The winner of the Smatter Hackathon will receive a cash prize of $10,000 USD upon successful completion of all three tasks. However, adherence to ethical hacking principles and the code of conduct is paramount. Unauthorized access to systems not involved in the challenge is strictly prohibited, and any participant found engaging in unethical practices will be disqualified.

Registration for the Smatter Hackathon 3.0 opens on March 09, 2024, with the submission deadline set for April 27, 2024. For inquiries and assistance, participants can contact Mr. Parth Shah at parth.shah@smatter.org.

By participating in the Smatter Hackathon, participants agree to abide by the terms and conditions outlined in the registration rules and regulations. The organizers reserve the right to modify the rules or disqualify participants who violate the code of conduct.

For more information and to register for the Smatter Hackathon 3.0, please visit https://smatter.org/hackathon/

Join us as we push the boundaries of cybersecurity and pave the way for a safer digital future.

About Smatter: Smatter is a pioneering organization dedicated to empowering cybersecurity professionals through training, resources, and community engagement. With a mission to foster talent and innovation in the field of cybersecurity, Smatter offers a range of programs and initiatives designed to address the evolving challenges of the digital landscape.

