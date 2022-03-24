Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): SoftTech Engineers Limited has recently announced the launch of an exclusive Cloud-powered and AI-driven Construction ERP based on the SaaS Model that is aimed at driving digital transformation in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) industry across India.

The dynamic Construction ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software can be accessed at the CivitBUILD Portal: civitbuild.in.

Construction businesses are constantly under tremendous pressure to improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and drive higher profits in fiercely competitive markets. As a one-stop solution, CivitBUILD Construction ERP end-to-end manages all the functions of the construction lifecycle cost-effectively and profitably.

Moreover, in these unprecedented times, construction companies are restricted by capital crunch, time and cost overruns, shortage of skilled labor, inefficient project management and supply chain bottlenecks due to dependencies on tedious manual processes and outdated legacy practices.

Relying on a dynamic Construction ERP that tackles all these challenges, can boost productivity, improve schedule and enhance cost-savings exponentially. CivitBUILD is 360-degree construction management software that has been adopted by the leading builders, developers and contractors across India to streamline operations and maximize efficiency, speed, collaboration and profits.

As the construction industry increasingly becomes more complex with tighter budgets and timelines, construction organizations need to be smarter and more efficient with project deliveries. Accomplishing this in a high-risk, low-margin environment requires builders, contractors and developers to make data-driven decisions at the right time.

The better the business insights, the more sustainable and adaptable, a construction organization becomes. CivitBUILD is designed exclusively to meet the complex requirements of today's construction industry through the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning). This extremely powerful product can provide real-time insights and an array of operational advantages at an affordable price to all the construction enterprises of the country from smallest to biggest.

CivitBUILD seamlessly streamlines all construction processes like estimation, project scheduling, material procurement, inventory management, project progress monitoring, accounting and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) for all-rounded construction project success. Commenting on the product launch, Vijay Gupta, CEO and Founder at SoftTech said, "CivitBUILD combines SoftTech's advanced enterprise technologies expertise with 25+ years of construction industry experience into one, integrated system. The software aims to optimize overall efficiency, flexibility, resilience and agility for construction organizations through streamlined project management, enhanced collaboration and intuitive reporting and dashboards."

A leading IT company facilitating business and technology transformation across the AEC industry through innovative software products and solutions. Equipped with 25+ years of deep domain expertise and industry knowledge, SoftTech has helped more than 4500 clients and government organizations, with more than 25000 users in India and around the world to gain a competitive edge and lead from the front in the industry.

