New Delhi [India] April 11 (ANI/Newsvoir): Solis Yanmar is one of the world's leading tractor brands that delivers pioneering technologies for supreme customer satisfaction and remains synonymous with toughness, durability as well as performance. Following an extraordinary approach to ensure 'Future is now' for farmers, Solis Yanmar has proudly achieved a historical milestone of 13,000th tractor roll out in FY'22, just two years after its grand Indian market debut.

Since its inception, the flagship brand of International Tractors Ltd. has continued to capitalise on 100 years of Japanese technology to remain 100 years ahead and has been expanding its dominance in the toughest of advanced agriculture markets. Solis Yanmar already has been No1 tractor brand in 7 European countries.

Further strengthening its position as 'Global 4WD expert' in the tractor industry, Solis Yanmar takes pride in the following:

*Introduced globally renowned YM3 tractor range in India

*Launched Solis Hybrid - India's first ever hybrid tractor along with many other advanced technology equipped tractors.

*Surpassed the benchmark of 13,000 cumulative tractors sales, as the brand continues to capitalise on 100 years of Japanese technology

*Strengthened its network to over 250 dealerships

Speaking on the new milestone achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Solis Yanmar, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to share that all our hard work over the last few years built a strong platform for us to achieve historical milestone of 13,000th tractor roll out in just two years of Indian market presence. Our joint venture with Yanmar continues to be fruitful and we are well positioned to capitalise on the 100 years heritage of Japanese technology and will keep innovating for 100 years ahead."

We truly feel that 'Duniya hai humari, Ab hai India ki baari' as the drive across country to offer best-in-class product and services is aligned and we have already set out strategic direction against which the results have started showing. As the new financial year unfurls, with our strong No. 1 position across 7 European counties and Global 4WD tractor range, we are fully geared up to assure 'Future is Now' for the Indian farmers."

